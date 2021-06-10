PAOLA — The Paola Free Library is offering a variety of summer reading activities and events for both youths and adults.
This year’s summer reading program called Tails and Tales kicked off June 1 and will last until July 24, and the schedule includes a mixture of online and in-person events.
Outdoor story times are scheduled to take place each Thursday at 10:30 a.m., and weekly craft kits are available to be picked up in person or via curbside. Multiple workshops are also planned, and a few different book walks are scheduled to take place at Wallace Park.
A variety of adult events also are planned, including birdwatching field trips to Lake Miola, a beekeeping presentation at Casa Somerset, and a handmade paper journals class.
For a complete schedule, visit www.paolalibrary.org.
The library also has updated its reopening policy, which now states that masks are encouraged but not required inside the library.
