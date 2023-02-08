Muller family members have celebrated the highs and endured the lows of being fans of the Kansas City Chiefs. Mark and Amy (far right) live east of Paola, but they spend their winters in Arizona, and they have tickets to the Super Bowl. They are pictured with their sons (from left) Marko, Mathew and Max. Marko also will be attending the Super Bowl.
Amy Muller shows off her Super Bowl LVII shirt in Arizona.
Marko Muller and his fiancé Hailey are pictured at Arrowhead Stadium. The couple have tickets to the Super Bowl this year to watch their Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mark and Amy Muller of Paola spend their winters in Arizona every year, so it worked out perfectly this year to attend the Super Bowl.
PAOLA – Growing up in Philadelphia, Mark Muller was used to being surrounded by Eagles green wherever he went.
At the age of 9, though, Mark and his family moved to Kansas City, and he remembers pounding the coffee table with excitement as he watched Len Dawson in 1969 lead the Chiefs to their first championship in Super Bowl IV.
It’s been all Chiefs red ever since for Mark and his family, who live east of Paola on property previously owned by retired Kansas City Royals pitcher Kevin Appier and his family.
Mark and his wife, Amy, had season tickets for more than 20 years, and he’s experienced a lot of highs and lows at Arrowhead Stadium.
He’ll never forget the disappointment he felt when Lin Elliott missed three field goals in a 10-7 playoff loss to the Indianapolis Colts in 1996. He said it’s the moment he decided he would no longer let himself get that emotionally involved in the game.
“I remember sitting there with frozen tears on my cheeks,” Mark said. “At that moment, I realized I was cured. I was never going to let myself get that emotional again. I finally realized it’s just a game.”
Mark is hoping he can keep that promise he made to himself as he prepares to watch his Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12.
Mark owns Max Motors, and he received tickets through Ford Motor Company. He and Amy said they realize how lucky they are to be able to sit in Row 9 at the 45-yard line to watch their Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVII. The parking pass alone cost $380.
It’s the perfect scenario, Mark said. Not only are the Chiefs playing the Philadelphia Eagles, but the game is taking place in Arizona, where Mark and Amy spend their winters each year in Fountain Hills.
Even with his childhood connections to Philadelphia, Mark said there is no question who he will be cheering for during the game.
“I don’t want the Chiefs to just beat them, I want them to embarrass them,” Mark said.
He’s not expecting a warm welcome from Eagles fans either. Mark said he’s been back to Philadelphia before to watch the Chiefs play the Eagles, but he and his family didn’t wear their Chiefs gear because his cousin warned them they could get stabbed in the parking lot.
That’s not stopping Mark and Amy this time, though, as they’ve already purchased some Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl gear for the game.
While at the game, Mark and Amy hope to meet up with their son, Marko, and Marko’s fiancé, Hailey. Marko also works at Max Motors and received tickets through vendors. They all plan to stay together in Arizona.
