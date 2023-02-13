Jenny Wilson and Trent Elmquist celebrate with their best touchdown and chop poses during the Kansas City Chiefs' third trip to the Super Bowl in four years. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 for their second title in four years and third championship in franchise history. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the first player since Kurt Warner in 1999 to win regular season MVP honors and Super Bowl MVP honors in the same season.
Jenny Wilson and Trent Elmquist celebrate with their best touchdown and chop poses during the Kansas City Chiefs' third trip to the Super Bowl in four years. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 for their second title in four years and third championship in franchise history. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the first player since Kurt Warner in 1999 to win regular season MVP honors and Super Bowl MVP honors in the same season.
Jenny Wilson and Trent Elmquist celebrate with their best touchdown and chop poses during the Kansas City Chiefs' third trip to the Super Bowl in four years. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 for their second title in four years and third championship in franchise history. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the first player since Kurt Warner in 1999 to win regular season MVP honors and Super Bowl MVP honors in the same season.
Jenny Wilson poses with a mannequin dressed like Patrick Mahomes in front of her Osawatomie home.
Jenny Wilson and Trent Elmquist have transformed their yard into a Chiefs-themed play area, complete with a makeshift football field.
Trent Elmquist and Jenny Wilson projected the Super Bowl onto the side of their Osawatomie home so they could watch and celebrate outside.
The Chiefs decorations at the Osawatomie home of Trent Elmquist and Jenny Wilson are illuminated at night.
OSAWATOMIE – Only a few Kansas City Chiefs fans were lucky enough to be at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday for the Super Bowl, but the next best place may have been the yard of Trent Elmquist and Jenny Wilson in Osawatomie.
The couple have made a name for themselves in town as owners of “The Chiefs House.”
During football season, the yard and house on Main Street are covered in Kansas City Chiefs red and gold, from flags and logos to a Chiefs Christmas tree and ticket booth.
There’s even a makeshift football field complete with goal posts and lights strung along the yard lines.
But the real fun begins on game days.
That’s when Jenny and Trent bring out the rest of their Chiefs memorabilia, including an inflatable KC Wolf, large drum, and mannequins to pose, one of which is dressed like Patrick Mahomes.
It’s not uncommon to find Trent grilling in the front yard with the game being projected onto the side of the house.
“It’s a yardgate instead of a tailgate,” Jenny said with a smile.
The party went to a new level on Super Bowl Sunday, when Jenny and Trent had about a dozen of their friends and coworkers over for an outdoor celebration to watch the Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles.
The game was projected on the house for all to see, and Trent admits that some people were getting a little worried when kicker Harrison Butker missed a field goal and the Chiefs were down 10, 24-14, at halftime.
“I told them, ‘Positive vibes only, there’s no negative attitudes,’” Trent said. “I don’t care if you’re down 20, especially with this team, you’re never out of it.”
That faith was not misplaced, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs came out on fire in the second half and ended up winning a thriller 38-35. Butker redeemed himself by kicking the winning field goal.
“Everybody was going crazy,” Trent said. “I was running next door to set off the mortars. Jenny pulled the flag and was running up and down the street. It was awesome.”
The win was extra special for Trent, who said he is a lifelong Chiefs fan born into a family that bleeds red and gold.
“If we came out with clothes, I would have been wearing a Chiefs outfit,” Trent said with a laugh.
Jenny is also a lifelong Chiefs fan, so the couple knew they needed to turn their home into a tribute to their favorite team.
Jenny said the community response has been great, and it seems like the entire neighborhood comes together to support the Chiefs.
“The neighbors will come out, and cars will drive by and honk,” Jenny said.
Trent said there was a lot of honking on Sunday night as vehicles drove by the Super Bowl celebration at their home.
“It was nonstop cars driving by honking and hollering,” Trent said. “I’d like to get an air horn for the front of the house. That’s the goal for next year, to press a button and have the house honk back.”
Trent and Jenny are already on the lookout for new pieces of Super Bowl memorabilia to add to their display next year, but for now they are going to join the rest of Chiefs Kingdom in relishing in another Super Bowl victory.
They even plan to drive up to Union Station on Wednesday to be a part of the celebration rally at the end of the victory parade.
“I already told my boss I’m going to be sick on Wednesday,” Trent said.
(1) comment
We've always enjoyed and appreciated the effort Trent and Jenny have put into their property. I honk or blow my siren when passing their house on game day. My son and I made it a point to stop by after the Super Bowl and meet everyone. Nice people!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.