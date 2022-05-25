If you are interested in improving your driving skills, and at the same time reducing the cost of your present auto insurance premium, then read on.
The Marais des Cygnes Extension District will once again join with the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) to offer the AARP Smart Driver Course.
AARP developed the 4 ½-hour classroom refresher course to help drivers, 50 years of age or older, improve their skills and prevent traffic accidents.
This course has been recently updated to include the most current rules of the road, defensive driving techniques and how to operate your vehicle more safely in today’s increasingly challenging driving environment.
Upon completing the course, participants may be eligible to receive a multi-year auto insurance discount (see your insurance agent for details).
The one-day course will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the K-State Research & Extension office located at 913 N. Pearl St., Suite 1, in Paola.
The fee for the class is $25 made payable to AARP. There are no age or AARP membership requirements to attend this course, although an AARP member’s registration fee is only $20. Bring your card with you. Registration deadline is Friday, May 27.
For more information, or to register for the course, call (913) 294-4306 or come by the Paola Extension office. Registration forms are also available on our website at www.maraisdescygnes.ksu.edu. Print the registration form and send in with your check. We will make reservations and hold a spot for those registering and paying the class fee on a first-come first-served basis. Class size is limited. There are no tests to be taken.
The AARP Smart Driver Course is designed to meet the specific needs of older drivers. It covers age-related physical changes, declining perceptual skills, ways to monitor your own and others’ driving skills and capabilities and the effects of medications on driving.
Volunteer instructors recruited and trained by AARP conduct the course, which is presented through a combination of video presentations and group discussions. The local class is being co-sponsored by AARP, K-State Research & Extension, Marais des Cygnes District and Elliott Insurance of Paola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.