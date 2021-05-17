About 20 people have filed for local city and school board offices as of noon Monday, May 17, according to the Miami County Clerk and Election Office's Facebook page. The filing deadline is noon June 1.
In Paola USD 368, Michelle Latto has filed Position 6, and Kelly Franke has filed for Position 4. Both currently serve on the board.
Five candidates have filed for Louisburg USD 416 school board seats. They are Doug Shane, Position 3; Jo Erin Stuteville, Position 3; Dan Smith, Position 4; Jim Foote, Position 5, and Jennifer Goodman, Position 6. Shane is the only candidate thus far who currently serves on the board.
Marsha Adams (Position 6), Kristal Powell (Position 1), Jeff Dorsett (Position 4) and Gordon Schrader (Position 5) will seek to retain their seats on the Osawatomie USD 367 school board. Challenger Shay Hanysak has filed for the Position 6 seat.
Nick Hampson, a current Osawatomie City Council member, has filed to run for Osawatomie mayor.
Incumbent Osawatomie City Council members Jeff Walmann (Position 3) and Kenny Diehm (Position 1) have filed, as has challenger Tammy Filipin for City Council Position 4.
Leigh House, a current Paola City Council member, has filed for Paola mayor.
Incumbent Paola City Council member Dave Smail has filed for Position 1, and challenger Kathy Peckman has filed for City Council Position 3.
Donna Cook, a current Louisburg City Council member, has filed for Louisburg mayor.
In other filings, Lyle Wobker, of Paola, has filed for a Marais Des Cygnes Extension District at-large board seat.
The following mayor and city council positions are up for election in 2021:
- Fontana - Three council seats.
- Louisburg - Mayor and council Precinct 3.
- Osawatomie - Mayor and council Precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4.
- Paola - Mayor and council Precincts 1 and 3.
- Spring Hill - Mayor and two at-large council seats (Files in Johnson County).
School board races are as follows:
- Louisburg USD 416 - Positions 3, 4, 5 and 6.
- Osawatomie USD 367 - Positions 1, 4, 5 and 6.
- Paola USD 368 - Positions 2, 4 and 6.
- Spring Hill USD 230 - Positions 4, 5 and 6 (Files in Johnson County).
- Prairie View USD 362 - Positions 4, 5 and 6 (Files in Linn County).
Consult city and school board websites for maps showing the area represented by each city and school board seat. Mayor and at-large city and school board positions can live anywhere within the city or school district boundaries.
The filing deadline is noon June 1 for the 2021 election. The primary election is Aug. 3 and the general election is Nov. 2. The voter registration deadlines are July 13 for the primary election and Oct. 12 for the general election.
Candidates for city and school board races in Paola, Louisburg, Osawatomie and Fontana should file at the county clerk’s office on the first floor of the Miami County Administration Building, located at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola. Candidates for city and school board positions in Spring Hill file in Johnson County.
The Miami County Clerk’s Facebook page is updated frequently with new filings. For a complete list of open positions — which includes a few board positions in school districts that have representation in Miami County — go to www.miamicountyks.org/DocumentCenter/View/314/Open-Positions.
The list also includes board positions up for election with the Marais des Cygnes Extension District, the Hillsdale Improvement District and Johnson County Water District No. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.