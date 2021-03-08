Miami County is continuing to see a decline in active COVID-19 cases.
And as cases decline and vaccinations increase, the call to end mask mandates also has heightened at recent County Commission meetings.
Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan told county commissioners Wednesday, March 3, the county has about 50 to 60 active cases and one active cluster.
Commissioner Phil Dixon noted that’s a sharp decline from recent weeks.
The county had 155 active cases Jan. 26, according to the Miami County Health Department.
Whelan’s report showed the positivity test rate for Feb. 23 through March 3 was 4.1 percent, which also has continued to decline from a positivity rate of 22.91 percent on Dec. 9, 2020. The rate hovered around the 5 percent mark for most of February.
Miami County had recorded a total of 2,650 cases, 101 hospitalizations and 42 deaths as of Friday, March 5, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Whelan also reported vaccination numbers compiled through March 2 by the county health department indicate the county has received 5,800 doses of Moderna vaccine (3,400 first dose and 2,400 second dose). The county has administered 2,658 first doses and 985 second doses.
The county reallocated 790 doses to Auburn LTC and Auburn Retail, Vohs and Auten pharmacies to assist with schools, childcare providers and Tri-Ko employees/residents.
Nineteen first and second dose clinics have been completed since January 2021 and 19 upcoming clinics are scheduled through April 2021, Whelan reported
A vaccine interest survey is still active on the county website and new responses are being recorded daily – equally distributing vaccine to each category within Phase II, the health department noted.
Whelan said the health department has almost completed the 65-plus age list who have filled out the interest form. He said 2,083 interest surveys had been submitted as March 3. Those who have been vaccinated are removed from the spreadsheet.
Part of the commission's discussion focused on mask mandates.
Commission Chair Rob Roberts said in that morning’s study session that the governor’s statewide mask mandate is set to expire March 31. Thus far, Gov. Laura Kelly has not indicated she will try to extend it.
During the regular meeting Wednesday, three people urged the county to lift the mask mandate, joining others who have spoken out against mask mandates at meetings over the past few months.
Miami County resident Vickie Vetter-Scruggs asked the commissioners when the Miami County mask mandate might end. She noted mask mandates are collapsing in states across the United States, citing Texas and Mississippi as two recent examples.
“The real conspiracy theory is believing you can replace your immune system with a mask, gloves and hand sanitizers,” Vetter-Scruggs said.
A couple of other speakers at recent meetings called for an end to mask mandates in local schools.
"Let me put the record straight – school districts are under their own executive order. Counties have no jurisdiction over those,” Roberts told the audience Wednesday.
Roberts said the Paola and Osawatomie City Councils have adopted mask mandates for their communities that the county also has no jurisdiction over.
The chairman told the audience that during the study session that morning he asked commissioners to reconsider the county’s mask mandate in the next month to determine the best direction to go forward. He said the commission would seek input from the county’s health officer, Dr. Donald Banks, and from the county health department before making a decision.
As a governing body, the County Commission did not opt out of the governor’s executive order, allowing her statewide mask mandate to take effect throughout Miami County on Nov. 25.
Executive Order 20-68 establishing the statewide mask mandate is to remain in place until rescinded or until the current statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires – whichever is earlier, according to the governor’s office. The statewide State of Disaster Emergency is set to expire March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.