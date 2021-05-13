Active COVID-19 cases and positive tests have declined in Miami County in the past two weeks.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported Wednesday, May 12, the county has approximately five active cases and a positivity rate of 1.45 percent. Miami County began the month with 20 to 25 active cases and a positivity rate of 2.95 percent, according to KDHE.
Miami County is one of 48 Kansas counties that have reported cases of COVID-19 variants. KDHE reported three Miami County residents have had variant strains of COVID-19. Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan said Wednesday those three cases are no longer active.
The county has no active clusters, and the death toll remains unchanged at 42, according to KDHE. The state health agency reported the county has recorded 2,754 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
Miami County Health Department (MCHD) reported as of May 3 it had received a total of 11,200 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and 700 doses of Johnson and Johnson. MCHD has administered 5,271 first doses and 4,622 second doses of Moderna and 296 doses of Johnson and Johnson.
The local health department has reallocated 2,200 doses to Auburn LTC and Auburn Retail, Vohs and Auten pharmacies to assist with schools, childcare providers and Tri-Ko employees/residents and others who qualify.
MCHD has completed 44 first- and second-dose clinics since January, and nine upcoming clinics are scheduled through May for all phases.
KDHE reported Wednesday that 39.7 percent of Kansans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The state has recorded 311,338 COVID-19 cases and 5,029 deaths as of Wednesday, according to KDHE. Two counties account for more than one third of those cases. Johnson County has logged 58,401 cases, followed by Sedgwick County with 56,676. Both counties represent the largest population concentrations in the state, each with more than half a million residents, according to www.kansas-demographics.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.