Miami County’s active COVID-19 cases remain in the single digits.
Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan told county commissioners Wednesday, June 9, Miami County has recorded two new cases of COVID-19 since his last report on June 2. He said the county currently has about five active cases, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
The county’s positive test rate for the last two weeks has remained less than 1 percent at 0.82, according to KDHE.
The county has no active clusters and no new deaths, Whelan reported.
As of June 9, KDHE reports Miami County has recorded 2,781 cases, 119 hospitalizations and 42 deaths since the pandemic began.
The percentage of county residents who have been vaccinated continues to increase.
Whelan reported that a little more than 40 percent of county residents over the age of 12 have received one dose of vaccine and 36.7 percent over age 12 are fully vaccinated, according to KDHE statistics. Those numbers closely mirror statewide totals. KDHE reports 43 percent of Kansans have received one dose and 36.5 percent are fully vaccinated.
About 80 to 85 percent of Miami County residents ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated, according to Whelan’s report.
