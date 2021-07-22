Miami County now has about 60 active cases of COVID-19 as the total continues to grow in July.
The upward trend in the county mirrors a rise in cases across the state and throughout the region. The county’s active cases numbered in the single digits when the month began.
The county also has recorded one new COVID-19 death.
The Miami County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting one new COVID-19 death has occurred in the past week, raising the death toll among Miami County residents to 43, Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan said Wednesday, July 21, during his weekly update to county commissioners.
The positivity test rate for the last two weeks is 10.13 percent, according to Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
Whelan said the county has two new hospitalizations, and he noted hospitalizations are ratcheting up across the metro.
“KC metro hospitals are getting short on ICU beds again, around 30 percent [availability],” Whelan said.
His report noted two clusters/outbreaks in the county.
The county has added more cases of the delta variant.
“We’re now up to eight cases of the delta variant in Miami County,” Whelan said. “That’s an increase of six since last Wednesday, so it’s here.”
Commissioner Danny Gallagher asked Whelan to explain a little more about the delta variant. The strain of COVID-19 has been grabbing national headlines of late.
“Delta is a strain that originated in India,” Whelan said. “It is much more communicable in the community than the original strain that was in the United States. There are about seven or eight strains out there right now. Delta seems to be the one that most of the new cases are coming from.”
As of Wednesday, Miami County had recorded 2,926 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
VACCINE UPDATE
MCHD staff and partners have administered 12,244 first doses and 10,493 second doses for a total of 22,737 doses as of Wednesday, according to KDHE.
About 42.3 percent of Miami County residents over the age of 12 have received one dose of vaccine, and 38.7 percent have completed the vaccine series, according to KDHE.
Chair Rob Roberts asked Whelan if the vaccine was readily available in Miami County.
“It’s readily available. The health department is still holding [vaccine] clinics every Monday,” Whelan said. “Rockers Pharmacy [in Paola] and Vohs Pharmacy [in Louisburg] are still doing testing.”
IN WASHINGTON
U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, M.D., joined fellow doctors in Congress at a press conference Thursday, July 22, to discuss the COVID-19 delta variant.
Marshall, a Kansas Republican, encouraged Americans to talk to their doctors about getting vaccinated. He highlighted that vaccination or natural immunity provide "exceptional" defense against the delta variant and all variants, according to a press release from the senator’s office.
“This is not the time to close down schools, close down the economy, or insist on mask mandates,” Marshall said. “This is a time to believe in the science of our vaccines and natural immunity – that they work, that you don’t need masks, and that we don’t need to shut things down again.”
PPE
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplies are still available in the county, Whelan said.
To obtain PPE, email Whelan at mwhelan@sheriffmiamicountyks.gov, or use this link: https://bit.ly/36Teuun
