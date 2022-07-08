Advance voting by mail and in person for the Aug. 2 primary begins Wednesday, July 13.
To receive an advance ballot by mail, a voter will need to fill out an application and mail it to the Miami County Clerk's Office, which is in Suite 102 of the Miami County Administration Building, located at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
Unaffiliated voters who want to vote a Republican or Democratic ballot need to affiliate with that party prior to receiving a ballot, and they should fill out a new voter registration card, said County Clerk Janet White, who also serves as the county's election officer.
An application can be requested by calling the County Clerk's office at (913) 294-3976, or voters with internet service can obtain the form by using this link: http://miamicountyks.org/255/Advance-Voting.
In-person advance voting will take place during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in the County Commission chambers, located on the first floor of the county administration building.
The clerk's office is offering extended hours for advance voting from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 28.
Advance voting also will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 23 and Saturday, July 30.
Advance voting ends at noon Monday, Aug. 1.
A photo ID must be shown when voting.
The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, July 12.
PRIMARY RACES
The primary will feature several contested county, state and national races, as well as a state constitutional amendment regarding abortion.
COUNTY
All three county commission races feature two Republican candidates who will face off in the Aug. 2 primary.
Incumbent Phil Dixon will face challenger Jene Vickrey for the District No. 1 seat. Both candidates are Louisburg Republicans.
Incumbent Tyler Vaughan and challenger Dan Mattox, both Spring Hill Republicans, are vying for the District No. 4 seat.
Incumbent Danny Gallagher and challenger Keith Diediker, both Paola Republicans, are the candidates for the District No. 5 seat.
The county treasurer position also will be on the primary ballot. County Treasurer Tricia Lee, a Paola Republican, is running unopposed.
A number of township offices and precinct committeeman and committeewoman positions will be on the primary ballot.
See the complete list of offices and positions in a legal notice in The Republic's Wednesday, July 13 edition.
STATE
The four Kansas House seats representing portions of Miami County have multiple candidates, but only one of those races will be contested in the primary.
Incumbent Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican, and challenger Carrie Barth, a Baldwin City Republican, will face off in the primary for the House District 5 seat. The race does not have a candidate from the Democratic Party.
Incumbent Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall, a Paola Republican, and challenger Nina Fricke, a Bucyrus Democrat, are the House District 6 candidates. Both are running unopposed in the primary.
Incumbent Rep. Adam Thomas, an Olathe Republican, and challenger Cheron Tiffany, an Olathe Democrat, will seek the House District 26 seat. Both candidates are uncontested in the primary.
After redistricting, House District 9 now serves a portion of southern Miami County. Candidates are Alana Cloutier, a Humboldt Democrat, and Fred Gardner, a Garnett Republican. They are running unopposed in the primary.
In other state races, incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly will face Richard Karnowski of Seneca in the Democratic primary. The Republican candidates for governor on the primary ballot are current state Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Arlyn Briggs of Kincaid.
State Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican, and state Rep. Steven Johnson, a Republican from Assaria in Saline County, will face off in the Aug. 2 Republican primary for state treasurer. The winner of the Republican primary would face Lynn Rogers, a Wichita Democrat, in the general election. Rogers is unopposed in the primary.
In the state attorney general's race, the Republican primary features three candidates: Kris Kobach of Lecompton, Tony Mattivi of Topeka and Kellie Warren of Leawood. The winner of the Republican primary will advance to face Chris Mann, a Democrat from Lawrence, in the general election. Mann is running unopposed in the primary.
Incumbent Scott Schwab and Mike Brown, both Overland Park Republicans, will face each other in the secretary of state Republican primary. Jeanna Repass, an Overland Park Democrat, is running unopposed.
Incumbent Vicki Schmidt, a Topeka Republican, and Kiel Corkran, an Olathe Democrat, are running unopposed in the primary for state commissioner of insurance.
U.S. SENATE
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Manhattan will face challenger Joan Farr of Derby in the Republican primary. The Democratic primary for U.S. Senate features six candidates: Mike Andra of Wichita, Mark Holland of Kansas City, Kan., Michael Soetaert of Alta Vista, Patrick Wiesner of Overland Park, Paul Buskirk of Lawrence and Robert Kingenberg of Salina.
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Shawnee is running unopposed in the Democratic primary in the U.S. Representative, District 3 race. She will face the winner of the Republican primary featuring Amanda Adkins of Overland Park and John McCaughrean of Kansas City, Kan.
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT
Registered voters, both affiliated and unaffiliated, can weigh in on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution regarding the regulation of abortion. The amendment question will be on the Aug. 2 primary ballot.
The Value Them Both Amendment question will require a "yes" or "no" vote.
A "yes" vote would affirm there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion or to require the government funding of abortion, and provides the state Legislature with the authority to pass laws to regulate abortion.
A "no" vote would make no changes to the Kansas Constitution.
See the County Clerk/Election Office’s Facebook page to read the full language of the amendment.
PARTY AFFILLIATION
The state recognizes three parties — Republican, Democrat and Libertarian. Unaffiliated voters can declare a party affiliation through Aug. 2 by filling out an affidavit at the County Clerk/Election Office in the county administration building in Paola or at the poll on Aug. 2.
More election information can be found on the County Clerk/Elections page on the county’s website, www.miamicountyks.org.
