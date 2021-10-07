Elections

Advance voting, both in person and by mail, will kick off the fall election season on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

In-person advance voting will take place at the Miami County Clerk and Elections Office in Suite 102 of the Miami County Administration Building, which is located at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola.

Advance voting at the clerk and elections office will be available during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on the following dates: Oct. 13-15, Oct. 18-19, Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 25-29. Extended hours for in-person voters will be offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30.

The deadline to apply for advance mail ballots is Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Advance voting ends at noon on Monday, Nov. 1.

The general election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 2. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.

The fall election will feature many contested city and school board races. The following is a list of candidates for each city and school board race in Paola, Osawatomie and Louisburg:

Paola city races

Mayor: Leigh House

City Council

Precinct 1: Luke DeGrande and Dave Smail

Precinct 3: Kim Boehm and Kathy Peckman

Osawatomie city races

Mayor: Mark Govea and Nick Hampson

City Council

Precinct 1: Kenny Diehm and Brant Johnson

Precinct 2: Jon-Michael Brand and Kirk Wright

Precinct 3: Dale Bratton, Jeff Walmann and Daniel West

Precinct 4: Tammy Filipin

Louisburg city races

Mayor: Donna Cook

City Council

Precinct 3: George Bazin and Clint Ernst

Osawatomie USD 367

Position 1: Kristal Powell and Connie Hebert

Position 4: Kelly Daggett and Jeff Dorsett

Position 5: Richard Fisher Jr., Heather Poage and Gordon Schrader

Position 6: Marsha Adams and Shay Hanysak

Paola USD 368

Position 2: Scott Golubski, Frederick Poetter and Michael Yocam

Position 4: Kelly Franke and Connor McDonald

Position 6: Michelle Latto

Louisburg USD 416

Position 3: Douglas Shane and Jo Erin Stuteville

Position 4: Sari Antisdel, Michael Phillips and Dan Smith

Position 5: Jim Foote and Bill Mize

Position 6: Jennifer Goodman, Matthew Mercer and Kelli White

