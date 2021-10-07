Advance voting, both in person and by mail, will kick off the fall election season on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
In-person advance voting will take place at the Miami County Clerk and Elections Office in Suite 102 of the Miami County Administration Building, which is located at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
Advance voting at the clerk and elections office will be available during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on the following dates: Oct. 13-15, Oct. 18-19, Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 25-29. Extended hours for in-person voters will be offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30.
The deadline to apply for advance mail ballots is Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Advance voting ends at noon on Monday, Nov. 1.
The general election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 2. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.
The fall election will feature many contested city and school board races. The following is a list of candidates for each city and school board race in Paola, Osawatomie and Louisburg:
Paola city races
Mayor: Leigh House
City Council
Precinct 1: Luke DeGrande and Dave Smail
Precinct 3: Kim Boehm and Kathy Peckman
Osawatomie city races
Mayor: Mark Govea and Nick Hampson
City Council
Precinct 1: Kenny Diehm and Brant Johnson
Precinct 2: Jon-Michael Brand and Kirk Wright
Precinct 3: Dale Bratton, Jeff Walmann and Daniel West
Precinct 4: Tammy Filipin
Louisburg city races
Mayor: Donna Cook
City Council
Precinct 3: George Bazin and Clint Ernst
Osawatomie USD 367
Position 1: Kristal Powell and Connie Hebert
Position 4: Kelly Daggett and Jeff Dorsett
Position 5: Richard Fisher Jr., Heather Poage and Gordon Schrader
Position 6: Marsha Adams and Shay Hanysak
Paola USD 368
Position 2: Scott Golubski, Frederick Poetter and Michael Yocam
Position 4: Kelly Franke and Connor McDonald
Position 6: Michelle Latto
Louisburg USD 416
Position 3: Douglas Shane and Jo Erin Stuteville
Position 4: Sari Antisdel, Michael Phillips and Dan Smith
Position 5: Jim Foote and Bill Mize
Position 6: Jennifer Goodman, Matthew Mercer and Kelli White
