PAOLA — Advance voting by mail and in person will begin Wednesday, Oct. 16, for a general election that features several contested races for city council and school board positions in Miami County, as well as the Paola mayoral race.
The general election will take place Nov. 5, according to the Miami County Clerk’s Office.
A list of candidates who filed for each mayor, city council and school board position up for election. An (I) after a name indicates the candidate is either the elected incumbent or a person appointed to fill the remainder of a vacated term.
City
Paola
Mayor: Artie Stuteville (I), Bobby Knudsen;
Council Precinct 1: David Smail (I), Scott Shappell;
Council Precinct 3: Leigh House (I).
Louisburg
Council Precinct 1: Kalee Smith (I), Travis Thompson, Dusti Travis;
Council Precinct 2: Lee Baer (I), Donna Cook.
Osawatomie
Mayor: Mark Govea (I);
Council Precinct 1: Lawrence Dickinson (I);
Council Precinct 2: Dan Macek (I);
Council Precinct 3: Karen LaDuex (I);
Council Precinct 4: Cathy Leaver (I).
Spring Hill
Three at-large council seats: Six candidates have filed to fill three at-large seats. The candidates are Andrea Hughes (I), Floyd Koder (I), Rodolfo Arevalo, Steven Boswell, Tyler Graves, Steve Owen.
Fontana
Mayor: Paula Hambleton (I);
Two at-large council seats: Kevin Reicheneker (I), James Schroff.
School Board
Paola USD 368
Position 1: Cathy McFarlane (I);
Position 3: Tim Kelley (I), Carla Blackmore;
Position 5: Randy Rausch (I);
At-large: Amanda Martell (I).
Louisburg USD 416
Position 1: Robert Vohs (I);
Position 2: Lanny Smith (I);
Position 3: Bruce Caldwell (I), Linda Hipp;
At-large: Jacob Vickrey (I)
Osawatomie USD 367
Position 1: Tammy Booe (I);
Position 2: D.J. Needham (I);
Position 3: Josh Barnett;
At-large: Kristal Powell (I), Kevin Schasteen, Ben Wendt.
Spring Hill USD 230
Position 1: Brent Hoffman (I);
Position 2: Nels Anderson (I);
Position 3: Douglas Updike (I);
At-large: Nicholas Hunt (I), Scott Oberkrom, Ali Seeling.
