Advance voting for the Aug. 4 primary begins Wednesday, July 15, at the former Miami County Sheriff’s Office, located at 118 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
The former sheriff’s office was selected – instead of the usual site across the street at the Miami County Administration Building – to help mitigate the COVID-19 risk, County Clerk/Election Officer Janet White said. The new voting site is being prepped with safety measures and social distancing protocols as the clerk’s office and its volunteer poll workers prepare to handle what could be a record number of voters for an August primary.
Wednesday also is the first day ballots will be put into the mail. As of Friday, July 10, the clerk’s office reported it had received more than 1,000 requests for mail ballots – more than any other primary in recent memory. The deadline to apply for advance ballots to be mailed is July 28.
With Louisburg and Prairie View school bond elections on the Tuesday, Aug. 4, ballot, as well as two contested races for state House seats and one county office, White is anticipating a larger in-person turnout for the primary as well.
Samantha Poetter and Clifford Blackmore, both Paola Republicans, have entered the House District 6 race to fill the seat being vacated by Rep. Jene Vickrey, who chose not to run for reelection. The Louisburg Republican served 28 years in the House.
In House District 5, incumbent Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican, will face Garnett Republican Mark Powls in the primary.
Incumbent White, a Beagle Republican, will face challenger Matthew Mercer, a Republican from Louisburg, for the County Clerk’s office.
The clerk’s office is offering additional hours and extending hours in an effort to minimize the need for lines at the polling site to also help mitigate the COVID-19 risk, White said.
Starting Wednesday, the advance voting site will be open during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Friday, July 31.
The advance voting site will be open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on three consecutive Saturdays, July 18, July 25 and Aug. 1. The location also will remain open after business hours until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, and Thursday, July 30. Advance voting will be available the day before the primary from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 3.
