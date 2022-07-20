Advance voting by mail and in person for the Aug. 2 primary begins Wednesday, July 13.
To receive an advance ballot by mail, a voter will need to fill out an application and mail it to the Miami County Clerk’s Office, which is in Suite 102 of the Miami County Administration Building, located at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
Unaffiliated voters who want to vote a Republican or Democratic ballot need to affiliate with that party prior to receiving a ballot, and they should fill out a new voter registration card, said County Clerk Janet White, who also serves as the county’s election officer.
An application can be requested by calling the County Clerk’s office at (913) 294-3976, or voters with internet service can obtain the form by using this link: http://miamicountyks.org/255/Advance-Voting.
In-person advance voting will take place during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in the County Commission chambers, located on the first floor of the county administration building.
The clerk’s office is offering extended hours for advance voting from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 28.
Advance voting also will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 23 and Saturday, July 30.
Advance voting ends at noon Monday, Aug. 1.
A photo ID must be shown when voting.
The last day to register to vote was Tuesday, July 12.
The primary will feature several contested county, state and national races, as well as a state constitutional amendment regarding abortion.
