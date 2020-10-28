Advance mail ballots continue to come in at a record clip in Miami County, already surpassing the total for the 2016 presidential election.
“As of last night we have sent via mail 3,913 ballots,” County Clerk/Election Officer Janet White said Saturday, Oct. 24, in an email. “We have accepted back 2,309. Mail ballots are definitely up.”
The county collected about 1,600 mail ballots for the 2016 election when Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton. President Trump received 65.92 percent of the vote, to Clinton’s 26.30 percent.
In-person advance voting has a ways to go to surpass 2016’s total. As of Friday night, 3,481 people had cast in-person advance votes. In 2016, the county’s in-person total was about 5,000.
Monday, Oct. 26, kicked off the last full week of advance voting. The advance voting site in the former sheriff’s office building, located at 118 S. Pearl St. in Paola, will be open until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, as well as until noon on Saturday, Oct. 31. Advance voting ends at noon Monday, Nov. 2, the day before the general election.
The County Clerk/Election Office has posted the following hours for advance voting:
- Regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Oct. 26-30.
- Extended hours, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 29.
- Saturday hours, 8 a.m. to noon, Oct. 31.
- Last chance: 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 2.
Mail ballot boxes can be found at the following locations:
- Paola: Miami County Administration Building parking lot, located beside the Treasurer’s Office drop box. The administration building is located at 201 S. Pearl St.
- Osawatomie: Osawatomie Post Office parking lot at 404 Fifth St.
- Louisburg: Louisburg City Hall at 215 S. Broadway St. The box is located in the alley behind City Hall and is accessible from your vehicle. Do not put ballots in the utility drop box.
- Spring Hill: Spring Hill USD 230 district office parking lot, located at 101 W. South St. Miami County voters need to make sure they are using the Miami County ballot box in Spring Hill, and not placing their ballots in the Johnson County ballot box.
White said the drop boxes will remain open until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Voter turnout
The county’s overall voter turnout topped 68 percent in the past two presidential elections in 2016 (68.81 percent) and 2012 (68.60).
The county had 23,783 registered voters as of the Aug. 4 primary.
Nationally, more than 51 million people had voted early, either in person or by mail, as of Friday morning, Oct. 26, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. That figure represents 37 percent of the total ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election.
President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden headline a general election ballot that features a number of contested national, state and local races and a Louisburg USD 416 bond proposal.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
State races
State Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican, will face Roger Sims, a Parker Democrat, in the House District 5 race.
Paola Republican Samantha Poetter is running unopposed to fill the House District 6 seat vacated by Rep. Jene Vickrey, who did not run for reelection after serving 28 years in the House.
Republican state Sens. Caryn Tyson and Molly Baumgardner will face Democratic challengers on Nov. 3 after running unopposed in the primary.
Tyson will face Democratic primary winner Mike Bruner in the 12th District race, and Baumgardner will meet Democratic primary winner Becca Peck for the 37th District seat. Bruner and Peck also ran unopposed in the primary.
National offices
Republican Roger Marshall will face Democratic candidate Barbara Bollier in the U.S. Senate race to fill a seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Roberts.
U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat, will face Republican Amanda Adkins in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District.
City Council
Two Louisburg City Council seats and one Paola City Council seat are being contested.
Incumbent Aaron Nickelson will face LeAnne Shields for the Ward 4 seat on the Paola City Council.
In Louisburg, incumbent Thorvald McKiearnan will face Kevin Vohs for the Ward 4 seat, and incumbent Steve Town will face Shannen Patterson for the At-Large seat.
County offices
County commissioners Rob Roberts and George Pretz, both Republicans, are running unopposed.
Several incumbent county officials are running unopposed in the general election: Sheriff Frank Kelly, County Attorney Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder, County Clerk Janet White, Register of Deeds Katie Forck and Treasurer Jennie Fyock. All of these officials are running on the Republican ticket.
Bond proposal
When they cast their ballots, Louisburg USD 416 patrons will be asked to consider a bond proposal not to exceed $24 million. If approved, district officials said the funds would be used to make improvements to existing infrastructure and renovations to district facilities. The proposal also includes safety, security and technology improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.