LOUISBURG — Jay Bagley consulted a map of the City Lake once more before getting into a small boat with Jordan Hathaway. A short distance down the shore, algae floated in the water like an unwelcome mat.
The two men with SOLitude Lake Management were at Ron Weers Park on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 16-17, to install an aeration system to improve water quality in response to algae concerns at the lake.
Bagley, Midwest regional manager, and environmental scientist Hathaway were about to place the last five diffusers on the bottom of the lake. The system’s diffusers account for the isolated bubbles on the water surface.
The Vortex aeration system includes an air compressor, compressor cabinet, concrete pad, tubing and 10 diffuser air stations. The compressor is located on the west shore, near existing electricity.
“One of the first questions we usually get is people want to know how loud it is,” Bagley said of the air compressor unit. “It has padding to help mitigate the noise. They are comparable (in sound) to an outside air conditioning unit.”
The Louisburg City Council voted unanimously in early September to accept a grant from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism for $18,537, or roughly two-thirds, of the $27,953 total cost of the system.
City employees treat the lake each year for algae. The issue has been a yearly focus because of complaints from lake residents and visitors, City Administrator Nathan Law previously said. Algae thrive in cove areas in particular because of the shallow depths, wind coverage, heat and humidity, and the introduction of an ample supply of food source via runoff, he said.
By inducing circulation and efficiently adding dissolved oxygen throughout the lake, the aeration system is designed to remove many undesirable symptoms of a stagnant and stratified lake, according to the company’s website. The system helps to reduce the overall accumulation of organic sediment on the bottom and reduces the available nutrients, thereby reducing the likelihood of problematic algae blooms and other water quality problems, according to the website.
SOLitude Lake Management specializes in creating balanced aquatic ecosystems for bodies of water of all sizes and types ranging from water fountains and ponds to lakes and reservoirs, said Jennifer Bonzani, the company’s business development consultant for the region.
The 22-year-old company serves customers in 34 states, which include municipalities, park and recreation associations, homeowner and condominium associations, private individuals, commercial properties and others, Bonzani said.
“We are transitioning from a regional company to a national company,” she said.
Bonzani said municipal lakes are often focal points for communities, and she knows Louisburg officials have been talking about the need for an aeration system since 2018.
“I’m happy they were able to get the grant money, and we’re excited to be working with them,” she said.
With winter approaching, the Public Works Department cautions residents to please not walk on ice at the lake. The aeration system circulates water throughout the lake, so any ice that forms will be thinner than normal and potentially dangerous, according to the department.
