HILLSDALE LAKE – Emergency personnel from several agencies are conducting recovery efforts in an apparent drowning at Hillsdale Lake.
First responders were dispatched to the Marysville Boat Ramp at Hillsdale Lake about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, for a report of a person who went into the water and did not resurface, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday evening.
A witness said the person had fallen out of a boat while attempting to tie it off and did not come back up, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Dive teams from the Osawatomie Fire Department, Johnson County Fire District No. 2 and the Overland Park Police Department began a search of the area around the boat ramp at 253rd Street and Orleans Road.
The search turned into a recovery effort. About 9:30 p.m., recovery efforts were suspended and will resume Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s news release.
The Marysville Boat Ramp and the waters immediately surrounding the Marysville Boat Ramp are closed to the public until further notice, the sheriff’s office said.
Miami County EMS and Wildlife, Parks and Tourism assisted in Tuesday’s efforts. The case is under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the name of the person is not being released at this time.
