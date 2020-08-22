Some law enforcement agencies in Miami County and across the state are participating in an annual traffic enforcement campaign with a goal of decreasing the number of impaired motorists on Kansas roadways as Labor Day approaches.
The Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” campaign started Thursday, Aug. 20, and will continue through Labor Day, Sept. 7.
STEP provides additional funding for agencies to beef up patrols in anticipation of heavier traffic associated with a long holiday weekend prime for road trips.
The National Safety Council (NSC) estimates 390 people may die on U.S. roads during the Labor Day holiday period. On average, about 38 percent of those fatalities involve an alcohol-impaired driver, according to NSC.
The safety campaign is funded by a federal grant administered by the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT). The enforcement campaign runs concurrently with a media schedule reminding motorists to never drink and drive, according to a KDOT news release.
Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said it would be participating.
KDOT has provided funding through STEP for troopers to work overtime so the highway patrol can have more law enforcement officers patrolling the roadways to help reduce the number and severity of crashes, according to a KHP news release.
Motorists who are driving impaired can expect the average DUI costs to exceed $10,000 with legal fees, court fines and higher insurance rates, along with jail time, DUI classes, ignition interlock fees and license suspensions, according to KDOT.
“Impaired driving crashes can lead to increased emergency room visits,” said Chris Bortz, KDOT Traffic Safety Program manager. “We need to ensure everyone does their part to let our health care workers and first responders focus on those directly impacted by COVID. If you are impaired, text a sober friend, call a cab, use a ride share service, but don’t get behind the wheel.”
Locally, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Osawatomie Police Department and the Louisburg Police Department are participating in STEP. Though the Paola Police Department is not participating in the program this year, Capt. Eric Jenkins assured that Paola officers would be out enforcing DUI laws as normal.
KHP offered the following advice to motorists:
• Always wear your seat belt. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers.
• Check your vehicle’s condition, including tires, fluid levels and mechanical equipment.
• Check road conditions at www.kandrive.org to look for construction or delays on your route.
• Allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination.
• Buckle up every time and make sure your children are in the appropriately fitted child safety seats.
• Have an emergency kit in your vehicle with essentials such as water, flashlights, chargers, blankets and non-perishable food.
• Always have a sober driver designated before you drink alcohol away from home or take a sober ride to and from the location if you will be consuming alcohol. Remember, this is your decision.
• Before you take a new prescription medication, check your medications for driving warnings.
• Before you choose to drive after drinking, know that Kansas ignition interlock laws require that any driver convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) must install an ignition interlock device, including an electronic log device, on every vehicle you own or is registered to you.
• Before you choose to drink and drive, think about your family, your friends, your coworkers, and neighbors.
“As the summer travel season comes to a close, the Kansas Highway Patrol will be out working to ensure our travelers make it to their destinations safely,” KHP Capt. Andy Dean said. “As you celebrate the upcoming Labor Day weekend, we urge everyone to play it safe and to have a sober driver drive if you’ve been drinking. If you are traveling and suspect another motorist may be impaired, please dial 911.”
Motorists who need assistance on a Kansas highway can call KHP at *47 (*HP), or for those traveling on the Kansas Turnpike, call *582 (*KTA).
