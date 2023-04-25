230426_mr_active_shooter_01

PAOLA – Lighthouse Church in Paola recently was used as the site of an active shooter training during which multiple agencies teamed up to make sure they are prepared if the unthinkable ever becomes a reality in Miami County.

The evening training took place Friday, April 21, and included Paola, Louisburg and Osawatomie police departments; Paola, Louisburg and Fontana fire departments; Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Emergency Medical Services.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

