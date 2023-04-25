PAOLA – Lighthouse Church in Paola recently was used as the site of an active shooter training during which multiple agencies teamed up to make sure they are prepared if the unthinkable ever becomes a reality in Miami County.
The evening training took place Friday, April 21, and included Paola, Louisburg and Osawatomie police departments; Paola, Louisburg and Fontana fire departments; Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Emergency Medical Services.
Paola Police Chief Eric Jenkins said it’s important to have multiple agencies involved in an active shooter training because in a real active shooter situation, multiple agencies will be responding all at once, and it’s important to be able to work together and establish a command structure.
“It’s nice to get the entire area working together,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins thanked Lighthouse Church for providing the building and volunteers to act out roles during the training. Theater students from the high school also helped with the application of makeup to mimic wounds.
Paola High School served as a staging area during the event.
The participating officers acted out two 30-minute scenarios at the church and then conducted a lengthy debriefing to talk about what they learned.
Jenkins said active shooter training has evolved over the years. Initially, it was all about law enforcement officers neutralizing the threat and then securing the building before allowing fire and EMS crews to enter.
Now, he said, officers still prioritize neutralizing the threat, but fire and EMS crews are also escorted into the building as soon as possible under police protection to try and save as many people as they can.
“It’s the prioritization of life,” Jenkins said, adding that he was pleased with the results of the training.
“We have to train and be ready for things like this, as much as we don’t want them to happen here,” Jenkins said.
