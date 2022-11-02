221102_mr_amend_sheriff_01

A proposed state constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot would require county sheriffs to be elected by the people and not become an appointed position or have the office abolished in favor of consolidating city and county law enforcement agencies like Riley County did in 1974. Miami County and 103 other counties elect their sheriffs.

A proposed state constitutional amendment (HCR 5022) on the Nov. 8 election ballot regarding the election of sheriffs contains a few key points voters should consider before casting their ballots.

A “yes” vote would require sheriffs in all counties but one to be an elected position.

