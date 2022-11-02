A proposed state constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot would require county sheriffs to be elected by the people and not become an appointed position or have the office abolished in favor of consolidating city and county law enforcement agencies like Riley County did in 1974. Miami County and 103 other counties elect their sheriffs.
A proposed state constitutional amendment (HCR 5022) on the Nov. 8 election ballot regarding the election of sheriffs contains a few key points voters should consider before casting their ballots.
A “yes” vote would require sheriffs in all counties but one to be an elected position.
Riley County abolished the sheriff’s office in 1974 in favor of a unified Riley County Police Department which handles law enforcement duties in all urban and rural areas of the county.
In the state’s other 104 counties, sheriffs are elected by the people.
A “yes” vote would mean sheriffs would be elected for a term of four years, and passage would prevent any county from turning the sheriff’s office into an appointed position in the future.
The proposed amendment would not affect Riley County’s current law enforcement system. But passage would prevent any other county from abolishing their sheriff’s office and consolidating city and county law enforcement agencies as Riley did nearly 50 years ago.
According to media reports, the 2021-2022 Johnson County Charter Commission did consider a pair of sheriff-related issues but did not pursue a formal proposal to abolish the sheriff’s office as an elected position.
Passage of the proposed amendment would provide that a sheriff could be involuntarily removed from office through a recall election or by the state attorney general through a “writ of quo warranto.” Passage would prevent county prosecutors from initiating the ouster process.
A “no” vote would leave open the possibility of a county abolishing the sheriff’s office and consolidating law enforcement agencies or turning the sheriff’s office into an appointed position. It also would keep in place a county prosecutor’s ability to initiate ouster proceedings to involuntarily remove a sheriff.
During the 2022 legislative session, the proposed amendment passed the Senate 39-1 and the House 91-31, and was placed on the Nov. 8 ballot. Sens. Molly Baumgardner, a Louisburg Republican, and Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican, voted to adopt the amendment
Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall, a Paola Republican, also voted to adopt the amendment.
