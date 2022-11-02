A “yes” vote for a proposed state constitutional amendment (HCR 5014) on the Nov. 8 ballot would allow the Legislature to revoke or suspend rules and regulations set by the executive branch with a simple majority vote.
Supporters argue that eliminating unnecessary regulations encourages economic growth. They also contend that Kansas is “over-regulated,” when compared to many other states.
Americans for Prosperity, some agribusiness organizations and the Kansas Chamber of Commerce were among those who testified in support of the amendment during legislative hearings.
“HCR 5014 would fully restore the ability of the Legislature to hold state agencies accountable when adopting rules and regulations,” testified Alan Cobb, president and CEO of the Kansas Chamber.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt also testified in favor of the amendment.
Aaron Popelka, vice president of legal and governmental affairs for the Kansas Livestock Association, testified that often when regulations go awry, it is difficult for the regulated community to fight back.
“HCR 5014 is narrowly tailored to avoid unnecessary intrusion on the separation of powers,” Popelka testified. “The Legislature is not empowered by HCR 5014 to enforce or administer its statutes, but merely invalidate a regulation that exceeds its original statutory scope. The governor retains the ability to craft a new regulation, if necessary, to carry out the underlying statute in question.”
Kansas and other states used to allow for a “legislative veto” until the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1983 that such laws were an unconstitutional violation of separation of powers. This decision led to the Kansas Supreme Court overturning the Kansas law the following year.
If HCR 5014 passes, the constitutional amendment would effectively overturn the state Supreme Court’s 1984 decision.
Opponents of the amendment said it would provide the Legislature with considerably more power over the governor and put some rules and regulations in jeopardy, not based on merit but because they are opposed by powerful special interest groups.
“Giving the Legislature the power to revoke regulations would be micromanagement of the executive branch and significantly interfere with its ability to administer and enforce laws,” said Tad Kramar, a retired business and regulatory law attorney. “It is an attempt to gain direct control over delegated administrative power.”
Kramar said the proposed amendment would interfere with the operations of the executive branch “in violation of the essential American doctrine of separation of powers.”
Zack Pistora, legislative director and state lobbyist for the Kansas Chapter of Sierra Club, testified that environmental safeguards to protect air, water, land, and communities have been promulgated by the Legislature, but are further enforced and specified by agencies within rules and regulations.
“We are worried that giving the Legislature the power to revoke or suspend the rules and regulations could lead to greater political pressure on legislators by powerful special interests seeking less regulatory scrutiny upon their industry or business. There are several pro-industry lobby groups behind this resolution that often side with less regulations upon environmental polluters.
“In sum, the Kansas Sierra Club feels there is little need — and a whole lot of risk — in passing HCR 5014,” Pistora said.
During the 2022 legislative session, the amendment was adopted by the Senate, 27-12, and the House, 85-39, and placed on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Sens. Molly Baumgardner, a Louisburg Republican, and Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican, voted to adopt the amendment, as did Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall, a Paola Republican.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.