Kansas Capitol

A “yes” vote for a proposed state constitutional amendment (HCR 5014) on the Nov. 8 ballot would allow the Legislature to revoke or suspend rules and regulations set by the executive branch with a simple majority vote.

Supporters argue that eliminating unnecessary regulations encourages economic growth. They also contend that Kansas is “over-regulated,” when compared to many other states.

