LOUISBURG — Dory Hammeke’s eyes twinkle with the Christmas spirit when she talks about the American Legion Auxiliary Foundation’s work each December at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Leavenworth.
Hammeke is the national auxiliary foundation’s board president and a member of the Louisburg American Legion John P. Hand Post No. 250 Auxiliary where she serves as sergeant-at-arms.
“The first Monday through Thursday in December, several of us will be up at the VA in Leavenworth. Auxiliary units all over the state either donate money or donate gifts that go up to a Christmas shop there,” Hammeke said. “There’s about 250 vets in the hospital at Leavenworth and they are able to come to that Christmas shop and select gifts to be given to their family members. Then we wrap those gifts.
“If they are going home for the holidays they can take them with them, but for many of them they don’t,” she said. “So we’ll ship them all over the country wherever they need to go to those family members.”
It’s just one of the many services the auxiliary provides to help veterans.
On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Hammeke smiled as she watched legion and auxiliary members and their families file into American Legion Hall in Louisburg to celebrate the national auxiliary organization’s 100th anniversary with a lunch buffet and cake.
“The American Legion Auxiliary was founded on Nov. 10, 1919, so yesterday was our 100th anniversary,” she said. “The American Legion started in March 1919 so they turned 100 six or seven months ago.”
Hammeke said the role of the auxiliary is to support the American Legion.
“Our focus is on programs that support veterans, active military and their families,” she said. “We also do some programs that support the youth of our community.”
The American Legion Auxiliary in Louisburg was started in April 1938, Hammeke said, so it’s not quite as old as the national organization, but it has been supporting local veterans for 81 years.
“There were 40 women who were charter members of the (Louisburg) auxiliary, and it’s held its charter all these years,” Hammeke said. “Today, we have approximately 150 members. The American Legion, the Legion Auxiliary, and Sons (of the American Legion) together, the total membership in that American Legion family is over 600 members.”
The auxiliary foundation was started about 13 years ago as a way to provide for the needs of veterans for many years to come, Hammeke said.
“We raise money and we award grants to units or departments. A department is a state in the auxiliary and the legion,” Hammeke said. “For example, in the state of Kansas earlier this year we awarded a grant for the Fort Dodge (Kansas) Soldiers’ Home and we provided some technology and software that enables the veterans who are in that home to do art therapy using a computer.
“At the VA in Leavenworth, we awarded a grant that enabled them to do a fitness trail around the grounds of the VA hospital,” she said.
The foundation has supported a number of different programs.
“One of my favorites in this past year was in the state of Kentucky,” Hammeke said. “They took an old, abandoned elementary school and they turned it into temporary housing for homeless female veterans, and it will house about 35 women and their children.”
Hammeke said women represent about 15 percent of the active military population, but they are about seven times more likely to commit suicide than male veterans.
“It’s tougher in some ways for female veterans because so many of them have children,” Hammeke said. “So when they come home and struggle to find jobs it can lead to homelessness pretty quickly if they’re not able to find employment and housing.”
Hammeke said veterans are so grateful for the help they receive from the American Legion Auxiliary Foundation.
“For some of them, depending on the kinds of things we do, they look at it as an opportunity to kind of get their life back,” she said. “We try to do things that help them connect with their families and with the community.”
The veteran population mix today is very different than it used to be, Hammeke said.
“You have young men and women with children and you have men and women who might be in their 90s who have served across a long range of time in the military,” she said. “There are a lot of new challenges for veterans that maybe we didn’t see years ago. So the needs might have changed, but they are still there in terms of supporting that veteran population. That’s what the Foundation does, raise money and award grants all over the country.”
Some of those needs are filled this time of year at the Christmas shops, Hammeke said.
“The Christmas shop has been in operation I’m sure for probably over 50 years, and it’s something that auxiliary units all across the country do during the month of December and they hold these Christmas shops,” Hammeke said. “The feedback from veterans is amazing because many of them otherwise would never be able to give their family members a gift at the holidays.”
If a veteran is unable to select a gift, an auxiliary member will go to the hospital room and get the names and the sizes and addresses and then pick gifts based on the conversation with the veteran.
“It will make (veterans) feel like they’ve got a gift to give to someone back home, so it’s a really beautiful service that’s being provided,” Hammeke said. “As an auxiliary member it always makes you feel good. You walk out of there really feeling like you’re in the Christmas spirit. Many of them will come in and hug us and say, ‘God bless you for helping us make this happen for our families.’ So it’s very rewarding.”
