LOUISBURG – A tractor-trailer that collided with a passenger car at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, on Amity Street caused minimal injuries to the drivers but damaged an entryway and toppled a few headstones at Louisburg Cemetery.
A 36-year-old male from Tennessee was driving a tractor-trailer east on Amity Street (Kansas Highway 68) in Louisburg when it struck a Chevrolet passenger car driven by a 26-year-old Louisburg female who was turning west onto Amity Street from Rogers Road, according to Louisburg police.
The tractor-trailer driver was not injured. The driver of the passenger car escaped serious injury. She was transported by Miami County EMS ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation.
Lt. Dave Sander of the Louisburg Police Department said the tractor-trailer driver made evasive maneuvers to try to avoid hitting the car that ultimately caused his rig to leave the roadway and crash into the cemetery.
The crash damaged a wall and old stone pillars at a cemetery entrance as well as some grave markers and headstones, Sander said. A damage estimate was not available Thursday, Sept. 29.
The wreck at the end of the workday Wednesday caused cars to be backed up on Amity Street.
Sander said authorities cleared the accident scene about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday and all lanes on Amity Street were reopened at that time.
Police had not yet released the drivers’ names Thursday morning. Sander said the accident remains under investigation.
