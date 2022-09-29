221005_mr_cemetery_damage_01

A two-vehicle crash on Amity Street about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Louisburg caused this tractor-trailer to careen into Louisburg Cemetery.

LOUISBURG – A tractor-trailer that collided with a passenger car at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, on Amity Street caused minimal injuries to the drivers but damaged an entryway and toppled a few headstones at Louisburg Cemetery.

A 36-year-old male from Tennessee was driving a tractor-trailer east on Amity Street (Kansas Highway 68) in Louisburg when it struck a Chevrolet passenger car driven by a 26-year-old Louisburg female who was turning west onto Amity Street from Rogers Road, according to Louisburg police.

