PAOLA - Paola Free Library’s fourth annual Trivia & Chili Bowl will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Town Square, located at 15 W. Wea St. in Paola.
Admission costs $20 per person; $15 for seniors, educators and donors; or $30 for families with children (limit of six).
Participants can eat chili, test their knowledge of trivia, bid on silent auction items and potentially win prizes.
The event raises funds for the library’s collection.
To make a reservation for a table, call the library at (913) 259-3655.
