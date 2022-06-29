PAOLA – Red, white and blue wooden Uncle Sam decorations are sprinkled throughout Lynn Martin’s Paola neighborhood.
One figure sits in a rock garden, while another waits at a street corner, holding an American flag.
Seven of the patriotic Uncle Sams are featured in Martin’s own front yard.
They are all testaments to the craftsmanship that Martin started to develop several years ago after he retired from his law career. He needed a new hobby, so he began tinkering with wood.
“If I saw something that I thought I could make, I’d come home and make it,” Martin said.
Friends and neighbors learned through word of mouth of Martin’s crafts, and they began to ask him to build custom creations.
When people ask Martin for an Uncle Sam figure, he is happy to oblige, under one condition.
“You’ve got one requirement – show it,” Martin said.
So far this year, Martin has already given away over 100 Uncle Sam figures for free. He has given away Uncle Sams to firefighters, police officers, postal employees and sanitation workers in Paola.
He creates many other pieces such as name signs, cedar chests and college plaques, which he also gives away for free.
Martin knows people cannot pay him back for the labor he puts into each figure. Ten to 20 Uncle Sams take two to three weeks to build, and they cost about $200 to $300 in wood.
Martin also has given away hundreds of crosses. He was inspired to make wooden crosses after he saw some being displayed while driving through Iowa.
Martin said he gives the crosses away because he wants people to express that their home is owned by someone who believes in God.
Martin donates cedar chests to many different auctions in Paola, including those hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the local Catholic church, and the Miami County Cancer Foundation.
Martin uses mostly cedar and makes everything in his modest woodworking shop located in his garage. His current projects are the refurbishment of a Jayhawks-themed bench and building a hanging plant holder for Carol, his wife of 57 years.
Martin said his Uncle Sam creations are his most important project, and he hopes people will be reminded of their civic duties.
“With the Uncle Sams, I would like to think it triggers more people to think about how good our country is,” Martin said.
