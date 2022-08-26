LOUISBURG – Gov. Laura Kelly was running a little late for her scheduled appearance at Louisburg Ford on Thursday, Aug. 25.
As it turns out, she was stuck in construction traffic on Kansas Highway 68 between Paola and Louisburg.
The delay was fitting considering Gov. Kelly was visiting Louisburg to officially announce the approval of funding for the full four-lane expansion of K-68 between U.S. Highways 169 and 69.
The work currently taking place along the route is part of two previously abandoned T-Works projects that are preparing the highway for four-lane expansion. The projects were brought back to life thanks to funding from the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program or IKE program administered through the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).
On Aug. 15, Gov. Kelly announced that the expansion of K-68 to four lanes between Paola and Louisburg is one of 11 projects across the state that are moving to the construction phase as part of the IKE program’s second round.
The 11 projects are estimated to cost $525 million, and, when combined with the first-round projects, represent an investment of more than $1 billion in the state’s roadway system, Kelly said Aug. 15.
While current construction on K-68 provides intersection improvements, access roads and some realignments, the seven-mile expanded project will widen the road to a four-lane expressway at an estimated cost of $48 million. Construction bid letting is not scheduled to take place until 2025, according to a county news release.
“For far too long, driving on K-68 has been a headache,” Gov. Kelly said Aug. 25 in Louisburg. “I’m looking forward to returning on a smoother, safer, less congested highway.”
Safety concerns was one of the biggest issues that led to the eventual four-lane expansion of U.S. Highway 169 in 2003. Multiple crosses marking the site of fatal accidents previously lined the stretch from Spring Hill to south of Osawatomie, and it had been known to locals as “Heartbreak Highway.”
Fatal accidents on U.S. 169 dramatically decreased following the four-lane expansion, but K-68 has taken its place during the past 20 years with multiple fatal accidents occurring along the heavily traveled two-lane highway.
Miami County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts spoke to the gathering of more than 100 people Thursday at Louisburg Ford, and he said the planned four-lane expansion has special meaning for him.
“Thirty-seven years ago, I lost my wife on that highway,” Roberts said.
He also acknowledged the people present at the gathering who had lost someone on the highway, including the family members of Tiffany Maimer.
Maimer was a 24-year-old from Paola who was killed on K-68 west of Louisburg in 2017 when another driver crossed the center line and hit Maimer’s vehicle head on.
Roberts also said the Louisburg community is still grieving the loss of Louisburg High School teacher Glenda Beasley, who was killed on K-68 in 2012 while she was driving home from school. Beasley was stopped in the westbound lane with several other vehicles behind a school bus that was letting off children when she was struck from behind by another driver.
Roberts said the four-lane expansion of K-68 will help save lives.
“It will impact generations from now,” Roberts said.
Like Roberts, former state representative Jene Vickrey of Louisburg has been pushing for K-68 to be expanded to four lanes ever since plans first started to be discussed in 2008. Vickrey was part of the ribbon cutting for the U.S. 169 four-lane expansion in 2003, and he also was on hand Thursday at Louisburg Ford.
“I’m thrilled that this day is here,” Vickrey said while speaking with Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz.
Vickrey will likely soon join Roberts on the Miami County Commission as he defeated District 1 incumbent Phil Dixon in the August primary and will be unopposed in the November election.
While addressing the crowd, Roberts said the eventual four-lane milestone for K-68 was the result of lengthy collaboration between multiple entities, including Miami and Franklin counties, cities of Paola and Louisburg, KDOT and the Mid-America Regional Council, among others. Several representatives from each of those entities were present Thursday.
Roberts held up a large blue dot to represent the countless blue dot stickers local officials and residents have used at previous KDOT meetings to mark K-68 expansion as a priority. He officially “retired” it by handing it to Secretary Lorenz.
“We no longer need it,” he said, but he added that he and his fellow officials are committed to working toward also getting K-68 expanded to four lanes between Paola and Ottawa in Franklin County.
“This is the southern loop of Kansas City,” Roberts said.
Although Thursday’s event was a celebration, Roberts also acknowledged that the four-lane expansion project can impact people in different ways. He specifically thanked those who had to sell property to make way for the expanded highway.
“They’ve made a tremendous sacrifice for all of our benefit,” Roberts said.
Secretary Lorenz echoed those comments while speaking to the gathering of people. She also credited all of the local people who helped illustrate why K-68 needed to be expanded.
“This is an important project,” Lorenz said. “It’s an important demonstration of partnership.”
U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas’ Third Congressional District also spoke at the event. As the Vice Chair of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Davids helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is bringing an additional $89 million per year—$445 million over five years—to Kansas highway projects, according to a news release.
“If we don’t invest in our country’s infrastructure, it has a negative impact on our daily lives,” Davids said.
The investment into the K-68 expansion project includes federal, state and county dollars. In 2020, Gov. Kelly signed the state’s new 10-year IKE transportation plan. The $10 billion plan will impact every part of the state, as money is slated to be spent in all 105 counties in Kansas during the next decade.
The plan also rejuvenated the previously abandoned T-Works projects. In February, KDOT began work on those projects in Miami County, including constructing turning lanes and access roads at various locations, widening K-68 to a four-lane expressway from Spring Valley Road east to U.S. 69 at Louisburg, constructing left-turn lanes at K-68 and Somerset Road and building an access road to the Louisburg Cider Mill.
Miami County has committed to providing $1.5 million for the K-68 expansion project and agreed to maintain all the frontage roads created by the expansion.
“Partnerships are the foundation of IKE, and I very much appreciate Miami County stepping up through their local contribution to make the completion of K-68 a reality,” Lorenz said in a news release from the governor’s office following the event.
Gov. Kelly said in the release that the K-68 expansion project will have multiple benefits, including economic development.
“Expanding K-68 will make driving safer, enable businesses to get products to market more quickly, and help workers spend more time with their families – and less time commuting,” said Governor Kelly. “I’m proud to make this $48 million investment in a project that will benefit Miami County for decades to come.”
