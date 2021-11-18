An appeal has been filed concerning the proposed city of Golden in northern Miami County.
The County Commission voted 3-1 against incorporation of Golden at its Oct. 13 meeting. At their meeting Wednesday, Oct. 27, commissioners voted to approve a resolution adopting the order denying incorporation of the proposed city.
Jennifer Williams, who filed a petition April 9 to incorporate about 9 square miles north of Hillsdale Lake into a city to block the march of intermodal warehouses into Miami County, is named as one of the plaintiffs in the case along with Golden supporter Charlie Koch.
Williams said the appeal was filed Friday, Nov. 12, by attorney Doug Patterson with The Property Law Firm in Overland Park.
Williams said the county is requiring a $5,000 bond to accompany her petition to appeal.
“The clerk’s office was instructed not to accept my petition to appeal if it did not include a $5,000 bond or $5,000 check,” Williams said. “Our attorney said this amount was unreasonable and a nominal amount of $100 is all that is usually charged. The large bond appears to be designed to keep us from filing an appeal.”
County Counselor Shelley Woodard said she could not comment on ongoing or pending litigation.
Williams said she is hopeful a judge will agree to require a smaller bond.
In the meantime, she and other supporters are trying to raise funds for legal expenses.
