A new sign at Anna January Park provides a brief synopsis of her accomplishments as an important figure in Osawatomie’s history. The sign also includes a directional arrow to the nearby Flint Hills Trail and a plaque about Chris Daggett’s Eagle Scout project to rejuvenate the park at 10th and South streets in Osawatomie. An Arbor Day tree planting celebration is scheduled to take place at the park Saturday, May 1.