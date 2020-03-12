Kathy Peckman looked forward to setting sail from Athens to ports-of-call in the Greek Isles.
The 10-day, educational voyage across the Aegean Sea included exploration of Ephesus, an Ancient Greek city on the coast of present-day Turkey. The retired Miami County Clerk wanted to soak in Greece’s rich history and understand the Roman Republic’s influence in the region.
The risk of contracting coronavirus (COVID-19) has capsized her excursion plans just days before the Road Scholar tour vessel would weigh anchor.
“Now with the worldwide coronavirus my traveling partner, Karen Layland, and I have decided to cancel,” Peckman said.
Their flight would make layovers in Newark, N.J., and in Vienna, Austria, before touching down in Athens. Still, air travel was not the deterrent for Peckman.
Setting sail for 10 days with 350 strangers was.
“Being confined on a ship through all of that for 10 days – and if we were to be in quarantine that far away from home, that would be pretty bad,” Peckman said. “You don’t know where the other people are coming from or where they are going to, so that kind of made me decide ‘No, let’s just quit.’”
Peckman’s dilemma is playing in homes across Miami County where residents weigh their travel options as spring break approaches next week.
In an address to the American people Wednesday, March 11, President Donald Trump announced a ban on most travel from Europe into the United States for 30 days. The move sent ripples across the Atlantic as European Union (EU) leaders condemned the U.S. ban.
“The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action,” the European Commission, the EU's governing body, said in a statement released after the president's address. “The European Union disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation.”
As the President delivered his address, news broke that mega-movie star Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, tested presumptive positive for coronavirus and are in quarantine in Australia, where the couple is reported to be filming a movie.
On Thursday, March 12, the number of reported coronavirus cases neared 128,000, including more than 1,300 in the U.S., according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The death toll has reached 4,717, including 38 in the U.S. as of Thursday morning.
Nationally, the National Basketball Association announced it was suspending its season after a Utah Jazz star tested positive for coronavirus, and the NCAA tournament will be played without fans in the stands.
All these developments continue to weigh on people's decisions about travel, both domestically and abroad.
For Louisburg Chamber of Commerce Director Becky Bowes, a trip aboard Carnival Cruise lines to the Caribbean, with a nice incentive package as a bonus, is still on course.
“We booked in January. We got a great deal, but it was before the big coronavirus scare,” Bowes said. “Since then, we have been offered an upgrade in rooms and on-board credit to not cancel our cruise. Carnival has sent us multiple emails about the precautions they are taking and updates on a regular basis.”
Bowes said she does have the option to cancel, but she must sail before May 31.
“At this point, we are not canceling and hope to come back tanned and healthy,” she said.
Bowes plans to take sanitizing wipes on the airplane and aboard the ship to guard against the virus.
“I’m not a big worrier, I could get it anywhere,” Bowes said. “Life is too short not to travel and have fun.”
Megan Hill, owner of a travel agency with clients throughout the region, said her company, Destination Fun Travel in Louisburg, had received one cancellation because of the coronavirus as of Friday, March 7.
“I reached out to my team of 27 agents, and we are getting some questions about coronavirus and upcoming trips,” Hill said. “We did have our first client that chose to reschedule. It was for a tour of Italy. They still want to take the vacation, but they just moved it back to April 2021.”
Hill has no hesitation about traveling herself. Air travel to Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean did not present any problems, she said.
“Our flights for spring break were full,” Hill said. “Other than seeing a few additional people wearing masks at the airport, one really can’t see much of a difference from normal at this point.”
Hill said travelers should be prepared for an additional immigration form related to coronavirus that many countries are now requiring travelers to fill out.
“Many countries are having everyone entering complete a health screening questionnaire and form and not allowing people to enter if they have symptoms of illness, are from an infected area or have traveled to an infected area in the last 14 days,” Hill said.
Clients who have questions about travel to certain destinations are being referred by her agents to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) travel advisory and its recommendations for travel. Ultimately, though, the client must make the decision, Hill said.
Becky Berg of Louisburg and her daughter Shelley George of Ottawa are hopeful flights will not be restricted to Uganda in late May when they plan to make their annual trip to the East African country.
The two women are board members of Tusonge Ministries, which supports Ugandan children who are living in poverty.
Individually, Berg and George have made multiple trips to Uganda, and this will be the second year a team of area residents will be accompanying them on the trip. The contingent includes a dozen people, and four are from Louisburg.
The group, which departs May 20 and returns June 3, will make the 27-hour flight with stops in Chicago, Brussels, Belgium, and Rwanda before reaching Entebbe, Uganda.
“One flight is seven-and-a-half hours long and one is about nine-and-a-half hours,” George said.
Then they will drive more than an hour to reach the project site and Tusonge Ministries Director Frederick Otukuru. This year, the group is building a stone security fence around the property and taking 32 clean-water filtration systems to distribute to households in the village so people will have clean drinking water.
With this humanitarian mission in mind, Berg and George said they still want to pursue the trip if possible, realizing that precautions have to be taken and other factors be considered.
“We don’t have anybody traveling with us with any underlying medical conditions,” George said. "Getting it doesn’t necessarily scare me other than, you know, being around someone that does have underlying health issues. I wouldn’t want to give it to them.”
As of Tuesday, March 10, Uganda had not recorded one coronavirus case, but the women realize that could change by May.
Berg said Uganda has stopped all flights from China, where the coronavirus originated, in an effort to keep the virus from spreading.
"I think one of the good things is we've got a couple of months before we take off, so we'll have a lot more knowledge before we actually take off, and that helps," Berg said.
George agreed that the two-month travel window should provide a clearer outlook.
“We still feel good about the trip,” George said. “We’re going to follow CDC recommendations, but as long as they haven’t restricted travel to that area, we will definitely be going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.