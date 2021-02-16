Inclement weather conditions have prompted area school districts to cancel classes Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Paola USD 368 posted on its website that schools would not be in session Wednesday because of “country road conditions, potential power blackouts and predicted snow.”
Osawatomie USD 367, Louisburg USD 416, Spring Hill USD 230 and Prairie View USD 362 schools also will not be in session Wednesday due to inclement weather conditions.
Subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills have taxed area energy supplies in the past 48 hours, leading to controlled, rolling blackouts in some areas to prevent potentially larger power outages in the Kansas City region.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the region from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Miami County and the surrounding area could see an additional 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, starting late Tuesday night and ending mid-afternoon Wednesday, according to AccuWeather. Highs on Wednesday are forecast to be in the low 20s, after hovering in the single digits overnight.
