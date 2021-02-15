With the National Weather Service extending its wind chill warning through noon tomorrow, all area school districts have announced they will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Paola USD 368, Osawatomie USD 367, Louisburg USD 416, Spring Hill USD 230 and Prairie View USD 362 have posted notices on their websites that they will not be in session Tuesday.
The city of Louisburg is reporting that Waste Management will delay trash pick-up by one day for Louisburg city residents - from Tuesday, Feb. 16, to Wednesday, Feb. 17 - due to the frigid temperatures.
NWS is reporting wind chills could reach minus 20 to minus 25 degrees overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning in Miami County, with forecasts calling for the actual temperature to bottom out around minus 12 degrees before sunrise Tuesday.
The weather service advises that these harsh wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. NWS is advising people to avoid outside activities if possible. Motorists also need to be prepared for roadside emergencies in the event of a breakdown if they must travel Tuesday.
Evergy and other utility companies throughout the region on Monday were urging residents and businesses to conserve energy as much as possible in the next two days as the extreme cold temperatures are taxing natural gas supplies and electric grids.
