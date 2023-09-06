COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Max Ackerley got to walk in the footsteps of pioneers of the game and the greats of the game during a 12-year-old and under tournament at Cooperstown All-Star Village.
Ackerley put up some impressive numbers in the tournament earlier this summer, playing for his Complete Game traveling team out of Olathe. Max batted .615 with two home runs. He had an OPS of 1.761.
He pitched and caught for his Complete Game traveling team. He caught 41.67 percent of the runners trying to steal against him, throwing out six base runners.
“The experience of playing at Cooperstown All-Star Village was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Max said. “My emotions ranged from nervousness to excitement.”
The Complete Game team played a game against Queensland Australia. There was an hour rain delay before the game, and the players from both countries gathered in the dugout and got to visit with each other and learn about their country and culture.
Max pitched a one-inning shutout against Queensland Australia, 22-0. He faced three batters with three up and three down on 13 pitches.
Ackerley pitched 5 and 2/3 innings in the tournament, throwing 110 pitches. He had a 3.71 earned run average with six strikeouts.
Every team in the tournament had patches, and Max loved trading patches in the Cooperstown All-Star Village. He collected two cases of them.
He also put a ring on his finger with a 12-year-old and under Cooperstown Commemorative ring.
“As a father, I had a roller coaster ride of emotions,” Seth Ackerley said. “I cried with joy just seeing Max walk onto the fields. He works hard, and this was a huge playoff for him and his teammates.”
During the visit to Cooperstown, Seth and Max had the chance to tour the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.
Max was able to see items from a couple of memorable players named George.
“His favorite part of the Hall of Fame was seeing Babe Ruth’s uniforms and bats,” Seth said. “He also loved seeing George Brett’s pine tar bat.”
George Herman “Babe” Ruth is one of the most famous to ever play Major League Baseball. He hit 60 home runs in one season and clubbed 714 homers in his career. Both were Major League Baseball records when he retired.
Ruth helped the New York Yankees win seven American League pennants and four World Series titles. He also helped the Boston Red Sox win World Series titles in 1914, 1915 and 1916.
Brett led the Kansas City Royals to the World Series in 1980 and 1985.
Brett is also known for the famous “Pine Tar” game in New York where a home run was ruled invalid due to too much pine tar on his bat, causing benches to clear. The call was later overturned and the game was continued 25 days later with the Royals defeating the Yankees, 5-4.
