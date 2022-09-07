PAOLA — For the first time in nearly 15 years, the majestic motherhouse on the grounds of the former Ursuline Sisters campus in Paola was bustling with activity Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Visitors were invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Arista Recovery rehabilitation facility for those dealing with alcohol or drug addiction.
The 36-acre campus nestled between Miami and Wea streets in the residential heart of Paola still features several remnants of the Ursuline Sisters, who first established the motherhouse on the site in 1895.
Ursuline Academy was built there in 1896, and it served students until it closed in 1971 due to declining enrollment and a lack of sisters to teach. The entire campus was vacated in 2008 when the remaining 23 sisters merged with the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph in Maple Mount, Ky.
Many of the Ursuline Sisters of the past are buried at the cemetery that is still maintained on the campus.
The Paola Community Center on the grounds used to be the Ursuline auditorium before it was given to the city of Paola.
The iconic U-shaped drive entrance, grotto and brick motherhouse all remain, but the religious statues and other pieces of Ursuline memorabilia have been removed and donated to local Catholic churches.
Those who took a guided tour of the former motherhouse during the grand opening celebration got to see just how much renovation work Arista needed to tackle to bring the building up to code and make it fit to serve those in need.
A sprinkler system was installed throughout the three-story building and basement. New flooring was installed in each bedroom, hallway, staircase and ramp. The interior also received new paint, and the front steps were repaired.
The open rotunda that previously allowed Ursuline visitors to look up through all of the floors while standing in the entranceway was filled and sealed on each floor due to safety concerns for the incoming residents.
But much of the building’s original features, including the heavy wooden doors, were kept and restored.
“You can’t buy doors like this anymore,” said Dan Kasperkoski, executive director of Arista Recovery, while leading a tour of the facility during the grand opening.
Kasperkoski took guests all the way up to the detox services on the third floor, where arriving patients will first be taken and stay for three to seven days while they are stabilized.
“We treat them with empathy and kindness,” Kasperkoski said.
The third floor includes an exam room and 24-hour nursing station, as well as rooms for the patients. There also is a small eating area featuring healthy snacks. Kasperkoski said the facility focuses on a healthy lifestyle, which includes nutrition.
Once patients are stabilized, they can transition to the residential rooms on the second floor. Those rooms do not have televisions, which Kasperkoski said is intentional because the goal is to get patients to embrace the community atmosphere by participating in group therapy sessions.
The first floor features several group and single therapy rooms, as well as a large seating area with a screen for movies or visual programming. The Ursuline Sisters called it the wicker room because it previously was filled with white wicker furniture. Although the furniture was removed during the renovation process, Arista chose to still call the area the “wicker room.”
A cafeteria and exercise room are featured on the basement level, and Kasperkoski again stressed the importance of a healthy lifestyle and healing the “soul, body and mind.”
“Residents who leave here are truly going to change,” Kasperkoski said.
The grand opening celebration had extra special meaning for one group of women who toured the facility together. Former Paola Ursuline Sisters Angela M. Fitzpatrick, Pat Lynch and Sean Spraley were joined by Ursuline Associate Joanne Thompson and Sister Michele Morek.
Morek is a Maple Mount Ursuline who worked with Sister Kathleen Condry to facilitate the 2008 merger. Condry was superior in Paola from 2002 until the merger.
Spraley is married now and is no longer an Ursuline Sister. She lives in Overland Park. Fitzpatrick now lives in Roeland Park, and Lynch recently moved back to the area to serve at St. Agnes Catholic Parish in Roeland Park.
There are now only three surviving Paola Ursuline Sisters still living in Maple Mount — Sisters Kathleen Dueber, Susanne Bauer and Grace Swift. They are joined by Lynch, Fitzpatrick and Sister Jane Falke, who lives in Merriam, as the six total surviving Paola Ursuline Sisters.
Memories came flooding back as the sisters walked through the halls of the former motherhouse. Lynch even found her old bedroom, which is now one of the residential rooms on the second floor.
A smile came across their faces when they walked into the old first-floor parlor, which Arista now plans to use to meet with family members after a patient is checked in.
“The nuns would line up here in full habit, while the girls in their prom dresses would go through the reception line to get checked out,” Lynch said with a smile. “Some had to go get a shawl or sweater.”
The fireplace and lighting in the room were all just like they remembered.
“They even kept the chandeliers,” Lynch said. “I thought we took those to Kentucky.”
Preserving as much Ursuline history as possible has been a priority for Arista staff members. Marisa Garrett, a behavioral health technician for Arista Recovery, has taken on the role of resident historian throughout the process.
She’s sifted through old blueprints, old letters and communication between Mother Jerome and architects.
Mother Jerome Schaub was officially elected superior in 1901 and served in that role at various times for more than 30 years. She died in December 1942, according to “Yes Heard Round the World,” a history of the Ursuline Sisters of Paola from 1895-1975.
Some of those blueprints are on display in a hallway on the first floor of the motherhouse, just outside the former parlor.
The grand opening Aug. 31 was timed to coincide with International Overdose Awareness Day.
Several officials spoke before the ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 31 in front of the front steps, including Paola Mayor Leigh House, who lives not far from the Arista campus.
“What they have done to save this building has been so impressive,” House said. “The grounds here have such a serene and peaceful feeling; I pray that never changes.”
Miami County Commissioner Rob Roberts and state Sen. Molly Baumgardner of Louisburg also talked about the importance of the facility.
State Rep. Sean Tarwater of Stilwell said he had a personal reason for asking to speak at the event. Tarwater lost his younger brother, Brian, in 2016 after Brian spent 20 years battling drug addiction.
After being in multiple other facilities, Tarwater said he can tell the people at Arista truly care about helping people heal.
“The facility is going to bring people here, but your wonderful people will heal them,” Tarwater said.
Gregory Plakias, chief marketing officer for Arista Recovery, and Robert Olivarez, vice president of operations, also both spoke at the ceremony. Plakias said the Paola facility will work in tandem with Arista’s new outpatient center in Overland Park.
Olivarez said he believes the former Ursuline Sisters campus is the perfect place for those battling addiction to find healing.
“Every time I come down that driveway I’m energized and excited,” Olivarez said. “I don’t think it’s coincidence that we are here after the sisters.”
Arista’s grand opening brings an end to nearly 15 years of inactivity at the Ursuline campus. But it’s not the first time an investor had plans for the property.
In 2018, philanthropist Darol Rodrock of the Darol Rodrock Foundation announced plans to purchase the property and turn it into a home for foster children who have aged out of the system. Those plans fell through the following year.
In 2019, the property was purchased by Clareview LLC with reported plans to operate an assisted living facility, but that vision also failed to materialize.
In the spring of 2021, the ownership group GMF Capital purchased the entire 36-acre campus for $6.5 million and announced plans to turn the motherhouse into a drug rehab facility operated by Arista Recovery LLC.
Olivarez previously has said the total investment is closer to $10 million due to all the renovation work needed at the motherhouse and throughout the grounds.
Kasperkoski said during the grand opening that the facility is licensed for 80 beds, and the first patients are expected to arrive within a couple of weeks.
“I’m very optimistic about our future,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.