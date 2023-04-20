OSAWATOMIE – A multi-agency undercover narcotics investigation that began in early March led to the recent arrest of a 27-year-old Garnett man in Osawatomie.
Garrett Tomlinson, 27, was arrested Wednesday, April 19, following a traffic stop initiated by members of the Osawatomie Police Department, with assistance from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Garnett Police Department, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
Tomlinson was booked into the Miami County Jail, and a probable cause affidavit was drafted and forwarded to the Miami County Attorney’s Office for multiple offenses in Miami County, including two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), two counts of unlawful distribution or possession of a controlled substance without an affixed tax stamp, and two counts of unlawful use of a communication facility, according to the release.
Tomlinson is also facing multiple offenses in Anderson County, including two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (marijuana and methamphetamine), two counts of unlawful distribution or possession of a controlled substance without an affixed tax stamp, two counts of unlawful use of a communication facility, one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school property, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon, according to the release.
The undercover narcotics investigation was conducted by detectives with the Osawatomie Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
During the operation, law enforcement officers obtained about 14 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of marijuana, and a semi-automatic .300 AAC Blackout firearm, according to the release.
“The Osawatomie Police Department would also like to thank the Paola Police Department for their assistance in this criminal investigation,” the release states. “The Osawatomie Police Department has taken an aggressive stance against narcotics traffickers and appreciates the support of the community with these types of cases.”
