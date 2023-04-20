230426_mr_undercover_01

Garrett Tomlinson, 27, was arrested Wednesday, April 19, following a multi-agency undercover narcotics investigation that began in early March.

 Osawatomie Police Department

OSAWATOMIE – A multi-agency undercover narcotics investigation that began in early March led to the recent arrest of a 27-year-old Garnett man in Osawatomie.

Garrett Tomlinson, 27, was arrested Wednesday, April 19, following a traffic stop initiated by members of the Osawatomie Police Department, with assistance from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Garnett Police Department, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.

