OSAWATOMIE – An Osawatomie resident was arrested and is facing multiple drug and child endangerment charges following the execution of a narcotics search warrant by the Osawatomie Police Department.
The search warrant was served at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in Osawatomie, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
Once the scene was secure, Osawatomie detectives conducted a search of the residence. Upon conclusion of the search, officers took into custody 45-year-old Tonya D. Byers of Osawatomie, according to the release.
The investigation began as detectives were looking into the wellbeing and care of four minor children who live at the residence. Due to the variety of crimes that are believed to have been occurring at the location, the investigation is ongoing and may result in additional charges in the near future, according to the release.
Reports will be forwarded to the Miami County Attorney’s Office for review, but Byers was arrested on charges of: Contributing to a child’s misconduct, four counts of aggravated endangering of a child, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia for purposes of ingesting, and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, according to the release.
“The Osawatomie Police Department would like to thank Miami County EMS for assistance during the service of the search warrant,” Chief David Stuteville said in the release. “Although our primary concern in this case was the wellbeing of the four minor children, we feel the search warrant was a huge success in regards to the removal of one more ‘problem residence’ from this community.”
