PAOLA – A 41-year-old Paola man has been arrested and is facing charges related to a reported juvenile battery.
According to a Paola Police Department news release, officers responded to 1010 Industrial Park Drive at about 9:30 p.m. in response to a reported battery that occurred earlier in the day.
At that time, it was reported a juvenile victim had her arm pulled by an unknown adult male. Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a potential witness, as well as a person of interest.
Paola Police Department detectives continued to investigate, and a suspect was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of battery and one count of unlawful restraint.
The suspect, identified as Jesse Knight, 41, of Paola, is currently being housed at the Miami County Detention Center. A court hearing was scheduled to take place Thursday, Aug. 13, according to the release.
