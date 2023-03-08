230308_mr_artie_01

Artie Stuteville is pictured in a limo after being surprised with the ride following her last Paola City Council meeting as mayor in December 2022. Artie is usually the one driving people around town in her Paola taxi, but she had to close the Paola Taxi Service on Saturday, March 4, due to ongoing health issues.

 File photo

PAOLA — For more than four decades, Artie Stuteville has been the face behind the wheel of the Paola taxi cab.

Saturday, March 4, though, marked the end of an era, as Artie had to close the Paola Taxi Service due to ongoing health difficulties.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.