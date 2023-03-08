PAOLA — For more than four decades, Artie Stuteville has been the face behind the wheel of the Paola taxi cab.
Saturday, March 4, though, marked the end of an era, as Artie had to close the Paola Taxi Service due to ongoing health difficulties.
“I will miss my taxi family,” Artie said. “I call them family because that’s what they were. They were so good to me.”
Artie’s children had been helping keep the taxi going since mid-January, but Artie said it became too difficult to manage, and the choice was made to stop the business.
She realizes the loss of the taxi service will be difficult for several of her regular customers, including elderly residents who she would shuttle to the grocery store, doctor’s office and other appointments.
Artie charged $2.50 for a one-way ride anywhere in town because she knows most customers can’t afford to pay more.
“So many people are on a fixed income,” she said.
Artie added that she already has a list of her former customers she plans to go visit once she regains some of her strength.
“It would be nice to visit with them longer than just between stops,” Artie said.
Artie has lived in the community since 1969, and she started the taxi service in 1980. She also purchased the Coin Laundry laundromat in 1984 and has operated it ever since across the street from her Paola home.
Artie said the laundromat will remain open, although she is getting some help from friends and family members at times to open and close the business.
Community members who don’t know Artie from the taxi service or laundromat likely know her from her 16-year tenure as Paola’s mayor. Her responsibilities as a public servant came to an end in December 2022, when she attended her last Paola City Council meeting.
Artie previously served on the Paola Planning Commission and Paola City Council before becoming mayor in 2005. After 28 years of public service, she decided not to run for reelection last November and passed the leadership torch to current mayor Leigh House.
Artie said she has a lot of good memories when she looks back on her career, especially her time driving the Paola taxi.
“The taxi let me meet and get to know many people I wouldn’t have otherwise had the pleasure of meeting,” Artie said.
She has fond memories of driving retired school teachers like Irma Minden around town.
“I learned many, many things listening to them,” Artie said.
She also drove several local students to and from school.
“I’ve had lots and lots of kids over the years,” she said.
Artie said the taxi’s final customer was Grady Atwater, who just needed a lift home to Osawatomie.
Artie can’t remember her first customer, but she does remember being nervous about starting a taxi service when she really only knew the two streets she lived on — Kaskaskia and Silver.
That certainly changed during the past 43 years.
“I don’t think there’s a street or alley I haven’t been on,” Artie said with a laugh.
Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.
