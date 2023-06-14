This photo taken from a drone provides a bird’s-eye view of Kansas artist Stan Herd’s work on the world’s first earthwork portrait of abolitionist John Brown inside John Brown Memorial Park. The final product will be unveiled Saturday, June 17.
Osawatomie Police Department
OSAWATOMIE — The official unveiling of artist Stan Herd’s earthwork portrait of abolitionist John Brown is scheduled to take place at noon Saturday, June 17, at John Brown Memorial Park.
The unveiling will coincide with John Brown Jamboree 2.0 events, such as the craft fair and car show, that also will be taking place at the park Saturday afternoon.
The formal unveiling will feature remarks from the artist, as well as community partners and city officials. The portrait is part of the city’s effort to gain National Historic Park status.
Local residents don’t have to wait until Saturday though to learn more about Herd and his earthwork portrait project. The city is hosting an open house reception with Herd beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Memorial Hall.
The open house will feature casual conversation and light refreshments.
