OSAWATOMIE — The official unveiling of artist Stan Herd’s earthwork portrait of abolitionist John Brown is scheduled to take place at noon Saturday, June 17, at John Brown Memorial Park.

The unveiling will coincide with John Brown Jamboree 2.0 events, such as the craft fair and car show, that also will be taking place at the park Saturday afternoon.

