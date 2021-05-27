A nearly 10-mile stretch of 311th Street is the largest of five patch, mill and asphalt overlay projects that the county has contracted out as part of its 2021 road rehabilitation program this summer.
Superior Bowen Asphalt Company LLC has set a start date of July 6, and the project is scheduled for 30 working days.
The County Commission earlier this month entered into a contract with Superior, the apparent low bidder at $1,766,200.29. The bid came in nearly $279,000 under the county’s budget for the work.
The county’s 2021 asphalt program includes a mix of contract and in-house projects.
The five contract projects Superior will undertake include the following:
- 311th Street, from Hedge Lane to Metcalf Road.
- 223rd Street Underpass, from Woodland Road to Victory Road.
- Club Estates subdivision (which the county maintains), 295th Street east of Metcalf Road.
- Emergency Medical Services station on Clover Road in Paola, Clover Road and EMS driveway.
- Moonlight Road, from 223rd Street to 231st Street.
The cost of the Moonlight Road project will be shared with the city of Gardner for a portion of the road up to the city’s water treatment plant entrance on Moonlight.
