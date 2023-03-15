PAOLA — Growth and development were two common themes during the annual State of the City Breakfast in Paola.
About 50 people attended the breakfast, which was organized by the Paola Chamber of Commerce and took place at the Paola Country Club on Tuesday, March 7. Jeremy Smail of First Option Bank served as the moderator.
Attendees listened to officials from the city of Paola, Paola USD 368 and Miami County give updates.
Paola
Paola Mayor Leigh House talked about new housing growth in Paola, including 33 new homes being built in 2022.
House also talked about progress being made on the Paola Crossings Development near Baptiste Drive and Hedge Lane, where a new Casey’s General Store and Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru are being constructed.
House said the city is wrapping up Phase 1 of a project at Wallace Park that included the construction of two new turf ballfields near the Paola American Legion. The Paola Family Pool in Wallace Park also will see some mechanical repairs before the start of the pool season in the summer, and more extensive renovation work and additions are set to take place after the season, House said.
“I can’t wait to see it come to fruition,” House said. “I am very proud of Paola and believe that we have a very bright future ahead of us.”
Miami County
Miami County Commission Chairman Tyler Vaughan said Miami County is at a crossroads as seven department heads have been replaced in the past three years due to retirements. Vaughan said the new leaders are bringing fresh thoughts and ideas.
Vaughan emphasized that the county chose to go revenue neutral last year and lowered the mill levy to ensure the county would be bringing in the same amount of property tax revenue as the year prior. The goal was to give some relief to local taxpayers, but he admitted that it’s not sustainable in the long run, especially since costs for the county continue to rise.
“That’s not sustainable,” Vaughan said. “You’re slowly going broke doing that. Something has to break, either less services or more taxes.”
Vaughan briefly talked about appraisal increases that have many local property owners worried about rising property taxes that could follow depending on what local taxing entities do with their mill levies. Vaughan said the county appraiser is following state procedures and is keeping up with the rising property values everywhere.
Vaughan also briefly talked about the Miami County Courthouse and the need to renovate and expand it. Vaughan reiterated that the commissioners have not approved a $50 million project, even though that was the estimated cost of some options recently presented to the county by TreanorHL Architects.
Vaughan said the commissioners will look at the options and then evaluate what can be done that’s more affordable. He also said the commissioners plan to fund the project with sales tax, not property tax.
“We’re going in a positive direction,” Vaughan said.
PAOLA USD 368
Kelly Franke, president of the Paola school board, said the graduation rate at Paola High School in 2022 was 96.9 percent, which was an all-time high.
She also said that after some recent years of declining enrollment, the school district actually gained 15 students in the 2022-23 school year.
Since peaking at 2,057 in 2017-18, enrollment declined to 1,960 in 2018-19, 1,940 in 2019-20, and 1,781 in 2020-21, before increasing to 1,801 in 2021-22 and 1,816 in 2022-23, according to a district summary sheet handed out at the breakfast.
Franke said the enrollment growth should increase Paola USD 368’s budget by about $650,000, and it could allow the district to replace an intervention specialist position that was previously lost.
Franke said the school district kept the mill levy flat at 50.54 mills after previously lowering it for multiple years. The mill levy dropped each year since it was 58.64 in 2015-16, according to the district’s budget presentation.
The lack of people entering the education field continues to be a crisis across the state, Franke said. She added that the district only had five applicants for a math opening, three for a P.E. position and zero for several others.
Franke said the school district’s $40 million bond proposal narrowly failed last September, but district leaders are working on a new bond proposal after listening to feedback from patrons. Franke said the district’s $2 million annual capital outlay budget is not enough to cover the multiple end-of-life issues at each of the district’s buildings.
Future goals include expanding early childhood and career and technical education offerings, Franke said.
She closed by saying the USD 368 Endowment Association is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Created in 1983, the USD 368 Endowment Association was the first incorporated public school district endowment association in Kansas.
