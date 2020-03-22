Help is available in these unprecedented times.
Louisburg Helping Louisburg is a new initiative to aid Louisburg area families that might need assistance with groceries or paying utilities or even rent. The program is being operated by the local Ministerial Alliance. The city of Louisburg is assisting the effort by promoting the information on its website and social media, according to a city news release.
For senior citizens who don’t want to get out or those who are self-quarantined, volunteers can shop for groceries and deliver them. For those that might have lost their job, have been furloughed or had their hours cut, assistance may be available to help with utilities or rent, according to the release.
The program is also looking for volunteers to pick up and deliver groceries or possibly meals if needed in the future. Monetary donations are also needed, organizers said.
To request help or volunteer, call Faith Chapel, 913-837-2108; First Baptist Church, 913-837-4393; First Christian Church, 913-837-4760, Immaculate Conception Church, 913-837-2295; Journey Church, 913-777-1885; Louisburg Baptist Temple, 913-837-2979; or Louisburg United Methodist Church, 913-837-2374. The Ministerial Alliance is also accepting cash donations to reach as many in need as possible.
The Ministerial Alliance also suggests that persons call their neighbors or other senior citizens they might know that may need assistance.
Alliance representatives said as the COVID-19 is a fluid situation details and information may be constantly changing. Residents are encouraged to follow the city’s Facebook or check with churches for updated information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.