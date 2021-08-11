There’s no desire among proponents or opponents of the proposed city of Golden to see their rural lifestyle change. How they achieve that objective is the sticking point.
Jim Kaup, a Topeka attorney who specializes in land use law, provided that assessment of the proposed incorporation of Golden in northern Miami County during the County Commission’s first Golden testimony session Wednesday, Aug. 4.
County commissioners will hear experts weigh in on a number of topics during their Wednesday morning study sessions through early September as part of the testimony phase before they begin their deliberations. The sheriff and the county counselor are the scheduled speakers for the Aug. 11 session.
NorthPoint Development is working with the city of Edgerton to annex land for proposed industrial warehouses for the Logistics Park Kansas City intermodal facility just north of the Miami County line.
Jennifer Williams, who lives on Moonlight Road in northern Miami County, filed a petition with the county on April 9 — with nearly 300 signatures — to establish a new 9-square-mile third class city named Golden north of Hillsdale Lake in Miami County in an effort curb intermodal warehouse expansion into an area currently zoned for rural residential and agriculture. Supporters have said that becoming a city would give them more control over potential re-zoning and help them preserve their rural lifestyle.
If Edgerton were to expand its city limits into Miami County via voluntary annexation, the city would establish zoning regulations for that piece of property because the county would no longer have jurisdiction over that tract of land.
Incorporation of Golden would require a unanimous vote by the County Commission.
The County Commission sought the legal services of Kaup, who has more than 25 years of experience working with cities and counties in Kansas on a range of topics such as annexation, planning and zoning issues and others.
During the Aug. 4 session, Kaup provided observations about proponents and opponents of the proposed city that he had gleaned from the volumes of written testimony as well as from the speakers who participated in the Golden public hearing June 23 at Paola Middle School.
“A couple of quick things that really struck me in going through all this material — in my observation, there’s virtually no desire by proponents or opponents to see the rural landscape converted to warehouses,” Kaup said. “They value the rural character, the rural nature of the area. Rural residential and lots of agriculture.”
Another of Kaup’s observations was that the formation of the city is really a means of last resort by proponents to keep the intermodal expansion out of their rural neighborhood.
“{Proponents say] the best way to continue the land use pattern that the county has fostered is by creating a city — taking the jurisdiction away from the county,” Kaup said.
He noted it’s an atypical reason for incorporating a city.
“Here you have a situation where, and proponents are very up front about it, [saying] ‘We don’t want to create a broad set of services you would find in a community. All we want to do is have land use authority.’
“That’s the peanut. ‘We want to incorporate the city so we have jurisdiction over land use,’” Kaup said. “They’re not talking about building a city hall. Water, ambulance, fire and so forth — those basic services are already in place.”
Other takeaways, from written and oral statements, Kaup said is that proponents believe the prospects for annexation and rezoning of the land in the area by Edgerton is a reality. Not a certainty, but the prospects are real. Annexation and rezoning is going to change the character of the land from what it is today. And that the contrast between the landscapes north and south of the Miami County-Johnson County line is striking.
Proponents say incorporation also would help protect the water quality of the Hillsdale Lake Watershed and its sub-watersheds from runoff created by huge industrial warehouses’ vast impervious areas.
Kaup said opponents also have made it clear that they do not want to be in a city. They want to maintain status quo.
“Opponents have said, ‘We moved out here to be in the country. We don’t want to be in a city — any city.”
Opponents with property inside the proposed city limits also are concerned about higher taxes and that the costs of running a city would be greater than what proponents think.
They also believe incorporation likely will lead to further regulation down the line as the area grows and evolves, just like any city.
Opponents want to maintain the right to do with their land as they see fit. They argue that the creation of a city would hinder their property rights.
Kaup also noted opponents have said, “Creating a city to stop annexation and industrialization is not a good enough reason to have a city.”
Kaup prepared three memos for the County Commission that covered the period between May 24 and June 11, the public hearing June 23 and the time period after the hearing until June 30 (the deadline for submitting public comment).
He used excerpts from emails and letters sent to the county as well as excerpts of speakers’ comments from the public hearing to illustrate the 13 central themes expressed in the public’s input.
In addition to the aforementioned points from proponents and opponents, other topics addressed property values, preserving the county’s tax base, and truck traffic/road conditions.
The three memos have been posted in their entirety on the county’s website.
Kaup’s session was recorded and is available for viewing on the county’s website. The commission plans to livestream all the speakers’ presentations during the testimony phase and will store those recordings on its website for future viewing.
Commission Chair Rob Roberts and Kaup both commended the public for their feedback.
“To get the kind of input you had on this is really striking,” Kaup said. “It speaks well of the community. It’s an important topic, and people have expressed themselves well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.