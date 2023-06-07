A five-way race for the Louisburg USD 416 school board at-large position will require Miami County to have a primary election Aug. 1 to narrow the field to two candidates for the general election in November.
Position 7 (at-large) board member Andy Melton, Louisburg, will face challengers Pat Apple, Robert Archer, Tony Prettyman, and Brad Sells, all of Louisburg.
County Clerk/Election Officer Janet White said the two candidates who receive the most votes in the primary will be placed on the Nov. 7 general election ballot. Because the at-large position represents the entire school district, all registered voters in USD 416 will be able to cast ballots in the primary.
White said a primary is required when a contested seat has more than three candidates.
The filling deadline was noon Thursday, June 1. The following is the list of final candidates for each city and school board seat.
PAOLA
Open city positions are mayor and city council precincts 1 and 3 (two-year terms).
Incumbent Leigh House, Paola, is running unopposed for Paola mayor.
J.R. McMahon, Paola, and former Councilmember Trent Upshaw, Paola, will vie for the Ward 1 seat. Incumbent Dave Smail did not file.
Incumbent Kathy Peckman, Paola, is running unopposed in Ward 3.
Paola USD 368 school board positions 1, 3, 5 and 7 (at-large) are up for election. Each carries a four-year term.
Incumbent Cathy MacFarlane, Paola, will face Shawn Miller, Paola, for Position 1.
Incumbent Tim Kelley, Paola, will face Amanda Gerken, Paola, for Position 3.
Samantha M. Poetter Parshall, Paola, is running unopposed for Position 5. Current board member Randy Rausch did not file.
Incumbent Amanda Martell, Paola, will face Kristian Gerken, Paola, for Position 7 (at-large).
FONTANA
Open city positions are mayor and two at-large city council seats (four-year terms).
Incumbent Paula Hambleton, Fontana, filed for Fontana mayor, and Kerry S. Myles, Fontana, filed for an at-large council seat.
LOUISBURG
Open city positions are City Council Precinct 4 and the at-large City Council seat (three-year terms).
Former Councilmember Kalee Smith-Stone, Louisburg, is running unopposed in Ward 4. Current Councilmember T.J. Williams did not file.
Incumbent Steve Town, Louisburg, is running unopposed for the at-large seat. George Bazin, Louisburg, withdrew from the race before the June 1 deadline.
Louisburg USD 416 school board positions up for election are 1, 2, 3 and 7 (at-large). Each seat has a four-year term.
Incumbent Rob Vohs, Louisburg, will face Steve Macy, Louisburg, for Position 1.
Incumbent Lanny Smith, Louisburg, will face Erin Rigney-Ptacek, rural Paola, for Position 2.
Incumbent Jo Erin Stuteville, Louisburg, is running unopposed for Position 3.
The position 7 (at-large) race will feature the aforementioned five-way race between Pat Apple, Robert Archer, Andy Melton, Tony Prettyman and Brad Sells.
OSAWATOMIE
Open city positions are mayor (two-year term) and City Council Precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4 (four-year terms).
Incumbent Nick Hampson, Osawatomie, is running unopposed for Osawatomie mayor.
Incumbent Lawrence Dickinson, Osawatomie, will face Shay Hanysak, Osawatomie, in Ward 1.
Incumbent Dan Macek, Osawatomie, is running unopposed in Ward 2.
Derek Henness, Osawatomie, is running unopposed in Ward 3. Incumbent Karen LaDuex did not file.
Incumbent Cathy Caldwell, Osawatomie, is running unopposed in Ward 4.
Open Osawatomie USD 367 school board positions are Positions 1, 2, 3, 5 (unexpired) and 7 (at-large). Each seat has a four-year term.
Incumbent Kristal Powell, Osawatomie, is running unopposed for Position 1
Incumbent DJ Needham, Osawatomie, is running unopposed for Position 2.
Amy Hall, Osawatomie, is running unopposed for Position 3. Incumbent Josh Barnett did not file.
Current board member Stewart Kasper, Osawatomie, is running unopposed for Position 5.
Incumbent Bent Wendt, Osawatomie, will face Spencer N. Eble, Osawatomie, for the at-large Position 7 seat.
SPRING HILL
Three at-large seats are open on the Spring Hill City Council. The term is for four years. Five candidates filed for the three positions: Chad Young, Chip VanHouden, Chris W. Leaton, Doug D'Albini, and Kristin Feeback.
Open Spring Hill USD 230 school board seats are Positions 1, 2, 3 and 7 (at-large). Each carries a four-year term.
Candidates for position 1 are Doug Hull, Shelby Helms and Stephanie Bingman Kice.
Position 2 candidates are April Horne and Sara Aguayo.
Jon Chitwood is running unopposed for Position 3.
Anna Baker is running unopposed for the at-large Position 7.
SPECIAL DISTRICTS
Hillsdale Improvement District has three at-large positions open. The term is for two years.
Three candidates filed in Miami County for those at-large positions. They are Julie Lewis-Bell of Hillsdale, Bryttany Bryd of Paola, and Cody Weaver of Paola.
Marais Des Cygnes Extension District has two at-large positions up for election. Each carries a four-year term.
Laura Davids, Spring Hill, and Bill Vandenberg, Paola, filed for those two at-large positions.
