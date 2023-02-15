Bree and Jason Yanez of Paola hold their 21-month old baby girl, Aurora, who is fighting cancer. Friends and family organized a barbecue dinner, auction and dance fundraiser at the Paola Eagles on Saturday, Feb. 11, to help with medical and other expenses.
Submitted Photo
Submitted Photo
Aurora, 21 months, Paola, hangs out with two of her baby dolls during one of her recent hospital stays for treatment in her fight against cancer.
PAOLA — Family and friends rallied around 21-month-old Aurora, filling the Paola Eagles parking lot and events room for a barbecue dinner, auction and dance.
More than 250 people turned out for the Aurora’s Army benefit Saturday, Feb. 11, eating smoked pork, bidding on several silent and live auction items, including a basket of Kansas City Chiefs items, and dancing the night away to the music of Outlaw Jim and Whiskey Benders.
Aurora, the daughter of Jason and Bree Yanez of Paola, recently finished a round of chemotherapy and will be doing another round before having more scans done in the middle of March.
“We are all impatiently waiting to see what the radiation has done for the tumors that are left,” Bree said. “We were able to break out from treatments on Feb. 1 and had a great night back at home.”
Six days after going back home, Aurora no longer wanted to hold hands and walked across the living room floor.
“We officially have a walker,” Bree said. “We are so proud of her. All she needed was the confidence to do it.”
Aurora’s Army came out in huge numbers for her fundraiser, overflowing the parking lot and special events room at the Eagles.
“The crowd for the event just made us speechless,” Bree said. “We were shocked by everyone and everything. We just cannot thank everyone enough for everything they have done.
“It was absolutely amazing to see everyone support her and our family during the hardest times in our lives,” Bree said. “Aurora is doing great. She is getting her chemotherapy once a month and waiting on scans.”
The Aurora’s Army benefit dinner, auction and dance was organized by Allyson Frizzell and Angela Frizzell.
One of the highlights of the live auction was an incredible little playhouse built by Angela Frizzell.
Angela said she was not sure she had the time to build something for the auction, and then realized she needed to make the time for this.
She also said a prayer to the Lord, asking for His help.
“God came through in a big way,” she said. “He provided financing for the materials, and He gave me the energy to get it done on time.”
Angela said she drew inspiration from Bible verses Proverbs 3:5-6 and James 2:26.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Lean not on your own understanding, and He will make your path straight.
“For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.”
There were some long days and even longer nights, Angela said. She put in some 20-hour days to make it happen.
Everyone can follow Aurora’s journey with updates on her progress through the Aurora’s Army page on Facebook.
Doctors called Aurora’s family with some great news on Thursday, Dec. 8. She had no cancer on her spine. What was left of the tumors on her abdomen continued to shrink.
“We are hopeful that means her brain tumors have shrunk as well,” Bree said. “We are so very thankful for the continued prayers and good thoughts.”
Aurora went to see the lights at Union Station on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and loved the trains.
The Aurora’s Army page on Facebook was created on Aug. 31 to update everyone on how she was doing.
She had a special treat in room 37 on Sept. 4, getting her hands on some delicious peanut butter. Aurora got it on her ears, nose, hands, shirt, legs and even her toes. She did manage to eat some of it as well.
Aurora had a nine-hour surgery Sept. 26 and remained in stable condition the whole time, allowing her surgeon to remove 90 percent of her tumor.
“It was 11 hours from the time we handed her over to the nurses before we finally got to see her again,” Bree said. “It was the hardest nine hours of our lives. But she is one heck of a trooper.”
When she was headed home from the hospital Oct. 12, sitting in her little red wagon, Aurora was so happy, she started clapping in the parking garage.
Aurora got to join the Halloween Parade on the Paola Park Square, riding around as Wonder Woman in the red wagon.
She had more chemotherapy in November for two new spots on her brain. Aurora also had a small procedure done on her artery leading to her kidney to widen in it for improved blood flow that went well.
More scans were done the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and results came back Friday. One of the tumors on her brain had grown and a third one had shown up.
There is a GoFundme page set up to help Aurora and her family titled Aurora’s medical expenses.
