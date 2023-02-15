230215_mr_aurora_01

PAOLA — Family and friends rallied around 21-month-old Aurora, filling the Paola Eagles parking lot and events room for a barbecue dinner, auction and dance.

More than 250 people turned out for the Aurora’s Army benefit Saturday, Feb. 11, eating smoked pork, bidding on several silent and live auction items, including a basket of Kansas City Chiefs items, and dancing the night away to the music of Outlaw Jim and Whiskey Benders.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.