Ron Stiles (left) and Donnie Prince hold up a copy of a book Prince wrote about Ron’s son, Nathan Stiles, who collapsed during a football game against Osawatomie in the fall of 2010 and later died at the hospital. Nathan’s fearless expression of his Christian faith was the springboard for a mission called The Nathan Project, which strives to give out Bibles to people who need them. Prince recently visited Miami County to talk about the book and help The Nathan Project ministry.