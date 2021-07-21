LOUISBURG — A suspect has been apprehended in the Landmark National Bank robbery.
The Miami County Sheriff's Office, working with police departments in Joplin, Mo., and Kansas City, Mo., identified, located and apprehended a suspect, the sheriff's office reported Wednesday, July 21.
The suspect's identity was not being released until formal charges are made, according to a sheriff's office news release. The suspect is being held in Kansas City, Mo. The sheriff's office said no additional information would be released at this time.
The Landmark National Bank, located at 100 W. Amity St. in Louisburg, was robbed at about 10 a.m. Monday, July 19, when a man entered the facility and demanded money. No weapons were displayed, and he left with an undisclosed amount of money, according to law enforcement officials.
No one was injured during the incident.
The suspect left the bank in a four-door white sedan, heading east on Amity Street, according to a sheriff's office release.
Later Monday, a Great Southern Bank branch in Joplin, Mo., was robbed in a similar fashion by a suspect matching the Louisburg bank robber's description.
