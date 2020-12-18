LOUISBURG - One man has been taken into custody following a domestic shooting incident in Louisburg.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Louisburg Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after 9:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. No one was injured, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Louisburg police officers were dispatched to the area of South Fourth and Vine streets in Louisburg for a disturbance. Officers were advised that the victim’s husband had shot at her and fled the scene after an argument, according to the release. The police department requested the assistance of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators and deputies responded to the scene and preliminary information indicates that an argument took place between the victim and 35-year old Robert Travis Treese of Louisburg near the intersection of South Fourth and Vine streets and one shot was fired, according to the sheriff's office. The victim received no injuries.
Witnesses in the area describe hearing a single gunshot. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit was called to assist at the scene.
Treese was taken into custody by deputies in the 200 block of North Fifth Terrace in Louisburg about 11:30 p.m. Thursday and booked into the Miami County jail for attempted second-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm, according to the news release. Formal charges are pending.
The investigation is on-going by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division. Capt. Matt Kelly asks the public to review any camera footage from the area and to contact the Investigations Division with any information that might assist in the investigation.
Callers can remain anonymous by using the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
