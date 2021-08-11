OSAWATOMIE – The Osawatomie Police Department continues to search for Bryant A. Clancy, 18, of Osawatomie after his mother awoke early Tuesday, Aug. 10, to discover he was not in the family’s home near Walnut and Fourth streets.
Osawatomie Police Chief David Stuteville is asking for the public’s continued help in locating Bryant. Officials said Bryant is autistic, and may not be able to communicate that he needs help. Stuteville said the call for police assistance came in about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The chief said Osawatomie police officers, with assistance from several other agencies, have conducted a thorough search of Osawatomie and the surrounding area, but Bryant remained missing Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Stuteville, Capt. Matt Kelly with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, and Osawatomie Deputy Fire Chief Brian Mersman described, during a 3:30 p.m. press conference Aug. 11 inside Osawatomie City Hall, the search efforts that have taken place. Mayor Mark Govea joined these officials in asking for the public’s help in locating Bryant.
Residential and rural areas have been searched on foot and with drones, and rivers both north and south of the community have been searched by the Osawatomie Fire Department-Miami County Water Rescue Team.
Stuteville said neighbors and other community members have provided personal camera footage, such as from Ring doorbells and other security devices, but so far Bryant has not been spotted.
Chief Stuteville said one of his biggest concerns for Bryant right now is the heat, with temperatures hovering around 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon.
“I don’t know if he has access to water,” Stuteville said.
Agencies that have assisted the Osawatomie Police Department in the search include the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Johnson County Crime Lab, Osawatomie Fire Department-Miami County Water Rescue Team, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and canine assistance from Missouri Search and Rescue.
Officials said the exhaustive search continued overnight and through the morning and afternoon Wednesday. Stuteville said he saw numerous members of the public out searching for Bryant Tuesday night and he appreciates that support from the community.
Stuteville said Bryant should not be approached by strangers and instead urges anyone who might come into contact with the teen to call 911.
Bryant is five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He is believed to be wearing sweat pants and a blue windbreaker-type jacket. Bryant has a small scar on his nose and forehead.
If anyone who has information about Bryant’s disappearance, or believe they might have seen him in the last 36 hours, they are urged to call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 913-294-3232.
When asked by reporters how long the search would continue, Chief Stuteville said, "I will not stop searching for Bryant."
