OSAWATOMIE – The Osawatomie Police Department and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating Bryant, an 18-year-old male who has autism.
He was last seen Tuesday morning in the area of Fourth and Walnut streets in Osawatomie.
Bryant is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, and he is believed to be wearing sweat pants and a blue jacket, according to a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page.
The sheriff's Facebook post indicated that as of 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, Bryant had not been located. Authorities are asking anyone who has cameras in or around Osawatomie to check their cameras for the time period of midnight to 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Anyone who sees Bryant is asked to call 911.
