OSAWATOMIE – So many cute babies in one location made it tough on judges to pick the winners of the Osawatomie Lights on the Lake Baby Contest on June 26 in Osawatomie.
The Osawatomie SubDebs sponsored the baby contest. Sarah Roseberry-Needham, a sponsor of the organization, provided photos of each age group and of the grand champion competition that featured the winners from each age category.
Avery Jones, daughter of Seth and Hayley Jones, was named grand champion, and Monroe Martin, daughter of Ashley Auten and Ashton Martin, was the reserve grand champion.
